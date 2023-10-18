"There's nothing wrong in that anyways": Millie Bobby Brown calls taking pictures of one's food 'cringe,' triggers barrage of reactions 

British actress Millie Bobby Brown sparked wild reactions online after she dubbed taking pictures of one's food "cringe." In a video interview published on October 16, the 19-year-old star revealed "What's on her phone" when the interviewer asked her to show a picture of "a really good meal" she ate. To this, she responded:

“I do not take pictures of my meals. That is where I draw the line. My camera does not eat first. I think it’s just ridiculous. Put your phone down! Eat your meal. I don't actually even think I have one picture of a meal, ever. Cringe.”

Elsewhere, the Stranger Things star revealed that her average screen time on her phone is three hours and six minutes, and the most used app on her phone is Maps.

However, Brown's confession that she does not take pictures of her meals and finds it "cringe" when people do that garnered wild reactions online, as one of them commented:

X users react to Millie Bobby Brown calling taking one's food pictures "cringe"

After Millie Bobby Brown's remarks on people taking pictures of their food went viral, X users were divided. Several users expressed their confusion about her statement stating there is nothing wrong with clicking pictures of a meal that one has prepared. Others sided with Mille Bobby Brown stating it is annoying to wait for people to first click a picture of their meal instead of digging in.

On a separate note, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she looks forward to Stranger Things ending. While speaking to Variety, she said:

"Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye.'"

Millie Bobby Brown will next star alongside Chris Pratt in The Electric State, which is slated to release in cinemas next year.