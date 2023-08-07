"They blaming bts and ARMYs for the panic": Netizens call out K-Media for inaccurate reports of SUGA's tattoo reveal causing the Seoul Subway commotion

On Sunday, August 6, following the wrap of SUGA's The Final Agust D Tour, Korean media reports about the singer flooded the internet. The idol finally revealed his long-hidden "7" tattoo during his concert and also gave a clearer view to his fans through his Weverse live after the show. Given that many fans were still on their way back home after the show, a fan uploaded a video of them screaming at SUGA's tattoo reveal.

Many media outlets misinterpreted the incident, saying that the screams and commotion, which also left many passengers injured, were caused by the ARMYs who were freaking out about the idol's tattoo reveal. However, it was later revealed by SBS that the commotion was rather caused by the smell of gas on the train and had nothing to do with BTS or their fandom.

Fans were extremely frustrated and infuriated by the misrepresentation of the fandom and are currently demanding a formal apology from the news outlets.

Fans criticize K Media outlets for blaming BTS' SUGA and ARMYs for the commotion caused in Seoul Subway

A few months ago, the BTS members announced that they got matching "7" tattoos to symbolize their long-standing friendship and career. While fans were aware of where the tattoos were for most of the members, they couldn't know SUGA's since he kept it a secret for the longest time. However, the idol finally showed his tattoo during his last concert on August 6.

Following the tattoo reveal during the concert, the idol also kicked off a Weverse live stream, where he showed his "7" tattoo once again. As this landed on the internet, one of the ARMYs traveling in the Seoul Subway uploaded a video of them screaming at the tattoo reveal, which shocked a lot of people. Other ARMYs on the train also started to freak out about the same thing.

However, K-Media outlets misinterpreted this and attached it to a stampede that was caused on a different train. There was a commotion in a Seoul Subway train where people were running back and forth trying to escape from the train, which inevitably led to many people getting injured. Several Korea-based media outlets misreported the incident by saying that the commotion was caused by ARMYs overreacting to SUGA's tattoo reveal.

missing yoongi 7️⃣ days a week @cherymoncheri9 lrt. my friends and i were there in the subway it’s obv a serious thing we saw some were cried but people who were not at the scene mispread the info fr that short vid and blaming army instead

SBS soon revealed that these news statements were false and that the real reason behind the stampede was due to the passengers freaking out since they smelled gas inside the train. SBS News stated,

"Today, at around 8:36 pm, a report was received that there was a smell of gas inside the train on Seoul Subway Line 9, and passengers were evacuated. According to the police and fire authorities, a report was received from a passenger on an express train on Line 9 running in the direction of Gimpo Airport Station, saying "There is a strange smell. People are running and falling."

The report continued,

"When the train stopped at Sinnonhyeon Station, seven people were reported to have suffered abrasions and bruises as passengers hurriedly got off. At the same time, a report was received from the police that "there is a riot in history." The police searched inside and outside the train, but again, the same situation as in the report was not found."

Regardless, the person who uploaded the video of themselves screaming about SUGA's tattoo tweeted an apology on X, saying that they regretted causing a misunderstanding for the media.