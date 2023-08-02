“They did not fight for me” - NeNe Leakes opens up about RHOA cast members not supporting her

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes recently appeared on the podcast Reality with the King. She answered many questions regarding her tenure on RHOA and shared some personal details with Kingdom Reign Entertainment CEO Carlos King.

During the interview, she described a time on the show when she wasn't treated fairly and wasn't receiving what she deserved.

In response to King's question on her case against Bravo, she stated that she filed it because she never received the respect she deserved from the franchise and some of its members.

“I had a love and respect for them that I honestly don’t think they ever had for me. Honestly. And… to this day, I still respect them for what they do. They do it great. You know, you cannot take that away from them. They’re great at what they do. Unfortunately, I wasn’t experienced enough to know that… in a lot of these corporate places, they don’t love you.”

“All I ever wanted, on this show, was to be treated fairly. And a lot of girls and the people that work on the show and behind the scenes know that there were things that just were not fair… at all. And it pains me and hurts me deeply how I fought for some of the girls that are on the show and how they did not fight for me to stay on the show,” NeNe Leakes added.

She further stated that other housewives also experienced similar unfair treatment and chose to remain silent rather than speak up.

NeNe Leakes filed a lawsuit against Bravo in 2022

According to US Weekly, NeNe Leakes filed a lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Bravo, True Entertainment, Truly Original, and Radio and television talk show host Andy Cohen in April 2022. NeNe's case dealt with the "racist working environment." According to the court reports, NeNe's case stated:

“For years, NBC, Bravo, and True have fostered a corporate and workplace culture that has permitted and tolerated – if not, encouraged – racially offensive and insensitive conduct, statements and actions by their employees.”

Aside from that, it also mentioned:

“This is seen in the repeated instances of such behavior occurring by their employees and cast members without any meaningful consequence, corrective action, or remediation.”

The case then came to a close in August 2022, mentioning that:

“Leakes hereby dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice, thereby concluding this case before this Court at this time."

After joining the cast of the show in 2008, NeNe Leakes decided to quit during season 7. After taking some time off, NeNe Leakes appeared again in seasons 10 to 12 of the show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

She shared the news that she was finally saying goodbye to the show on her YouTube channel in 2020.

NeNe Leakes expressed how hard the decision was for her and how grateful she is for the people who supported her. With NeNe, the cast included Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, and Eva Marcille in season 12.

In addition to this, The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently in season 15 with Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards-Ross, Monyetta Shaw-Carter, and Courtney R.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15's latest episode will be broadcast on August 6, 2023, on Bravo.