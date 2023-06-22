"They're going to be surprised"- Samuel L. Jackson reveals Secret Invasion is much more than Nick Fury's story 

After a long wait, Secret Invasion, Marvel's first television show in its fifth phase, premiered on June 21, 2023, bringing forth a premise of a secret Skrull invasion on Earth. Unlike any Marvel show or film before, this series is led by the SHIELD leader Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who has always been an integral part of the universe but never had any story dedicated to him.

As much as it seems to be finally Fury's turn to take center stage, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly (EW), Samuel L. Jackson revealed that Secret Invasion is surprisingly well spread out between different characters. This may come as a shock to many fans but is a pleasant bit of surprise that could make things much more interesting. Jackson told EW:

"I'm the guy that everybody knows...So when [viewers] come to it, they're coming to it like, 'Oh, we're finally getting the Nick Fury series,' but they're going to be surprised because they're going to find out so much about these other people who they're going to want to know more about."

Emilia Clarke, the star of Game of Thrones, is also an important part of this series. She further revealed that fans are going to get a deeper insight into Fury as well.

"Everybody's got some angst with Fury right now"- Samuel L. Jackson on bringing back Nick Fury to the forefront in Secret Invasion

Marvel Studios @MarvelStudios



this tweet and the cast of Skrulls have secretly infiltrated our world (and likely your feed). Could you be one of them?this tweet and the cast of #SecretInvasion will analyze your Tweets to determine if they think you're a #Skrull or not. Skrulls have secretly infiltrated our world (and likely your feed). Could you be one of them?💚 this tweet and the cast of #SecretInvasion will analyze your Tweets to determine if they think you're a #Skrull or not. https://t.co/Pf9uYJyvJ2

When the first Avengers film came out, it seemed like the six mighty superheroes were part of Fury's team, which they were at that point. Over the years, the universe evolved into far more congested fighting scenes, where a human with a gun was not very welcome (however, a human with a bow and arrow was).

Anyhow, Nick Fury has been on and off the main storyline for as long as memory goes. Hence, there are many lingering questions about the spy that remain unanswered at the moment. Addressing this, Samuel L. Jackson said:

"Everybody's got some angst with Fury right now...It's like, 'Where've you been? What are you doing?' … Everybody's got this thing with Fury and Fury doesn't understand it, and realizes that he cannot be bailed out by these people that have been bailing him out — including the Skrulls, which we find out that Fury's whole ascendance has been because of the Skrull support that nobody knew about."

"And he hasn't been able to fulfill his promise but they've done everything for him that made him Nick Fury, so he owes them," he added.

In the same interview, Jackson and Don Cheadle, who plays the role of War Machine, teased that Rhodes and Fury will also have some 'juicy' drama in the coming days of Secret Invasion.

As confirmed by the director earlier, Secret Invasion is a self-contained story that will not cross the six episodes in its debut season. However, like other MCU projects, this limited series will have long-standing consequences for the universe.

Secret Invasion episode 1 is currently available for streaming on Disney+. The next episodes will premiere on each subsequent Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes