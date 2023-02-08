"They think they can Better Call Saul it": Twitter divided over new Dexter prequel

The crime drama series Dexter may get a prequel about one of the show's primary antagonists, the Trinity Killer, portrayed originally by John Lithgow.

This plan has been proposed after the Showtime-Paramount+ merger. They want this show to take the "Yellowstone" route, with multiple prequels and spinoffs. The original show saw Michael C. Hall as Dexter, Julie Benz as Rita Bennett, Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan, Erik King as James Doakes, Lauren Vélez as María LaGuerta, David Zayas as Angel Batista, Desmond Harrington as Joey Quinn, and several others.

Over nine seasons, the show presented several terrifying villains but Arthur Mitchell/The Trinity Killer is infamous for being the most feared among them all. One fan claimed that the show makers are trying to do a "Better Call Saul", citing how Breaking Bad's spinoff was done with Bob Odenkirk in lead, which turned out to be a huge success.

He said,

"They think they can "Better Call Saul" it."

Dexter fans on Twitter begs Showtime to stop milking the show

The fan-favorite show was on the air for almost a decade and was a massive success. Michael C. Hall and John Lithgow were even honored with two Golden Globes for their brilliant performances. The show was so adored that Showtime even developed a continuation mini-series titled Dexter: New Blood which also did well.

But fans are now done with the franchise and have accused Showtime of just milking a dead cow with their rumored The Trinity Killer series.

First and foremost, netizens are confused as to how John Lithgow will portray the character when he has aged 15 years since he was last seen in the fourth season of the show. John Lithgow is currently 77. They even asked Showtime to just give up as they have worn out their welcome with the original show and its continuation and a show about Trinity isn't needed. They even posted memes begging the network to just let it go.

One fan asked why Showtime and other networks are rehashing old stuff instead of making something new and original, while another said that the show lost its luster after season 5 and the attempt to fix the widely criticized ending with Dexter: New Blood didn't work either.

Some fans are not too keen on the idea but have said that they will certainly check it out and would have loved it if the creators made a show about the lead character's brother, Brian Moser.

One fan ruthlessly said that the show's original ending and the continuation miniseries were terrible and now Showtime is also going to ruin the amazing story of The Trinity Killer.

What is Dexter about?

The show follows the life of a forensic technician specializing in bloodstain pattern analysis for the fictional Miami Metro Police Department, called Dexter Morgan, who secretly leads a parallel life as a vigilante serial killer. He punishes murderers and criminals who have not been properly punished by the justice system due to corruption or legal technicalities.

The official synopsis of the show, according to IMDb reads,

"He's smart. He's lovable. He's Dexter Morgan, America's favorite serial killer, who spends his days solving crimes and nights committing them."

It was developed by James Manos Jr. with a long list of executive producers including Daniel Cerone, Sara Colleton, Charles H. Eglee and several others.

