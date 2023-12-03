“Think before you speak”: Julianna Margulies gets slammed online after apologizing for accusing Black and queer people of being antisemitic

American actress Julianna Margulies recently apologized for her comments about the black and LGBTQ+ communities on an episode of the Back Room with Andy Ostroy podcast on November 21, 2023. She had said that black people have been "brainwashed to hate Jews."

After the backlash, she issued an apology in a statement to Deadline on Friday, December 1, 2023.

"I am horrified by the fact that statements I made on a recent podcast offended the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, communities I truly love and respect," she said.

The conversation between Margulies and Ostroy was prompted by the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and the increase in antisemitism they have seen in the United States since October 7, 2023, as per CNN. Netizens were not convinced by the ER actress's apology and criticized her online.

Julianna Margulies apologizes after remarks on the Black and LGBTQ+ communities

Julianna Margulies is famous for her roles on the television shows ER (1994–2000; 2009) and The Good Wife (2009–2016). She has recently come under fire over her words during an episode of Back Room with Andy Ostroy podcast and her subsequent apology.

On the podcast, the actress started by saying The US and the Holocaust should be "mandatory watching" for the black community.

"The Nazis were watching how the Jim Crow South were treating slaves and said, 'Oh, great call, let's do that playbook. That's what we'll do to the Jews,'" she added.

Julianna Margulies spoke about her observations on the podcast, claiming that Jewish allies died for the cause of civil rights. However, she said, decades later, Democratic voters, and specifically black voters, have not stood in support of Jews in Israel.

"Where's the history lesson in that? Who's teaching these kids? Because the fact that the entire black community isn't standing with us, to me, says either they just don't know, or they've been brainwashed to hate Jews. But when you've been marginalized so much as a community, the way I feel we have, isn't that when you step up?"

The actress went on to criticize the LGBTQ+ community. She spoke about her displeasure about a leaflet that showed a screening of black lesbian films at Columbia University, which read: "Zionists aren't invited."

According to The New York Times, she played the role of a journalist Laura Peterson, who is a lesbian, on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. Julianna Margulies said she was offended as someone who played a lesbian and as a Jew.

"Because I wanna say to them 'You f*cking idiots. You don’t exist. Like, you're even lower than the Jews. A, you're black, and B, you're gay, and you're turning your back against the people who support you? Because Jews, they rally around everybody,'" she added.

Her alleged racist comments received a lot of backlash online, which resulted in her issuing an apology that netizens believe is not sincere.

"I want to be 100% clear: Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone’s personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop," Julianna Margulies said in her apology.

The ER actress described her intention behind the comments and what she has stood for during her time as an influential celebrity.

"Throughout my career, I have worked tirelessly to combat hate of all kinds, end antisemitism, speak out against terrorist groups like Hamas, and forge a united front against discrimination. I did not intend for my words to sow further division, for which I am sincerely apologetic," she said.

Netizens have given their opinions on her apology and pointed out how only celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Melissa Barrera faced consequences for pro-Palestinian comments. However, people online said that actors like Julianna were not held accountable for their alleged blatant racism. Some of the reactions are given below:

Julianna Margulies has three Emmy awards and has worked as an executive producer on the documentary Jack and Sam, which shows two Holocaust survivors reunited nearly 80 years after they escaped a Nazi labor camp.