"This is disgusting": Video of racist man calling the police on repairmen and accusing them of kidnapping sparks outrage online

On Sunday, July 9, 2023, a racist man called the cops on two innocent repairmen in Orchard Park, New York City. Tyrell Johnson and his cousin were working as repairmen in an Orchard Park residence. However, while working, cops swatted them because of a call by a man who alleged that he saw four armed black men kidnap an old man.
The incident led Tyrell and his cousin to leave without finishing the job. Since the police were cooperative, the situation did not escalate. The video of the incident, which was posted on TikTok by Tyrell, went viral and got re-posted on multiple platforms. As expected, netizens were disgusted at the caller's racist motivations and demanded that he be arrested.
Tyrell Johnson explains his side of the story through a TikTok video
The TikTok video posted by Tyrell Johnson on his TikTok account, @jusrell00, went viral and amassed over 1.6 million views. He wrote in the video's caption:
"Racist neighbors make false police report on me and my partner."
He added:
"Police wasnt so bad though but thing couldve played out so mych different. This s**t gotta stop yall."
In the viral video, a police officer could be seen coming toward Tyrell's workplace through the yard. The police officer told Tyrell:
"We got a call about four black males tying up an old man, kidnapping him."
Tyrell stated that he knew nothing about that and told the officer that he could knock at the door and check. The officer confirmed that there was no alcohol present and asked Tyrell if he had issues with anybody. The TikToker inquired about what the caller said, to which the officer said that the call claimed that four armed black men were kidnapping an old man.
The cop then said that he thought that it was a swatting, where people call for a large police response. Tyrell called the house owner and told him what had happened before fetching his cousin Chris and getting out of there. Chris was working with his headphones on, which is why Tyrell shouted multiple times to get his attention.
Internet users express frustration over racist caller's behavior
The TikTok video was re-posted on Twitter by @notcapnamerica, which went on to amass over 1.6 million views. Underneath the tweet, users commented that they were tired of Black folk not being able to do anything because of such racist reactions. However, they praised Tyrell for his situational awareness and for getting out of such a work environment.
Meanwhile, users called for an arrest and fines for the person who made the call. They were also amazed at how Chris had his headphones on since he had to be called multiple times by Tyrell. Moreover, the cop was praised for handling the situation professionally.
"I was a little confused at first": Tyrell Johnson spoke about the incident in a seperate news interview
Tyrell Johnson has reportedly explained the incident to Pheben Kassahun of Buffalo 7 News. Tyrell, who is a Rochester native, told the outlet that he saw the police officer coming through trees while he was on top of his ladder, saying:
"That's what made me actually pull my phone out and record because I don't know what he's coming through the trees for, and I know he's looking right at me,"
The TikToker was working on the gutters when he got down and started recording the interaction. Tyrell explained that he was confused when the officer first told him about the call. He said:
"I was a little confused at first. I kind of just stood there like, 'What?'"
He said that this was a situation that could've gone badly. However, what happened wasn't "too much of a bad situation." Tyrell also stated that he just wanted to be treated like a human being as he was just trying to make a living like everybody else.