"This is how divided he has made America": Donald Trump World War 3 tweet sparks outrage online

Former American President Donald Trump sparked backlash online after he shared a post on his social media handle Truth Social. On April 9, 2023, the 76-year-old politician took to his social media platform and wrote an ambiguous message.

"WORLD WAR III"

Screenshot of Donald Trump's new post.

As of writing, it is unclear what he meant by the message since he did not follow up with another post. The comment comes after Donald Trump claimed last week that the world could undergo an “all-out nuclear World War III.”

Trump founded Truth Social in 2021 after being temporarily suspended from Facebook and Twitter. However, after Trump made the "World War III" comment on Truth Social and that also on Easter, people were not happy with him.

Ed Krassenstein @EdKrassen



It’s almost as if Donald Trump is rooting for World War III just so he can attack Democrats. This is how divided he has made America.



Nothing says "America First" more than a former President posting "WORLD WAR III" on Easter.

It's almost as if Donald Trump is rooting for World War III just so he can attack Democrats. This is how divided he has made America.

MAGA seems to literally be hoping for WWIII.

Twitteratis vehemently criticize Donald Trump online after he made the "World War III" post

After Donald Trump's post with the "World War III" message went viral online, Twitteratis were furious. Several users slammed the former American president for "openly calling for war and violence" on Easter. Others called out Christians who support Trump and added that the politician is encouraging his followers to make the country "a violent hellscape."

Victor Shi @Victorshi2020

Donald Trump literally posted on Truth Social a message that reads, "WORLD WAR III." Donald Trump openly calling for war & violence on this Easter Sunday. This isn't normal. Trump is a national security threat and must have a gag order imposed on him before it's too late.

Billy Baldwin @BillyBaldwin

On the highest of all holy days, the resurrection of Jesus…

Trump tweets: “World War III”



Trump tweets: "World War III"

Anyone who calls themself a Christian and still supports this man is committing blasphemy.

Victor vicktop55 @vicktop55

Trump and World War III

The former head of the United States published a post on his social network Truth Social, without explaining what he had in mind.

Previously, it was Trump who, at supporters' rallies, proclaimed himself the only one who is capable of preventing such a…

Reda @RedaMor_

Former President Trump posting World War III on Easter Sunday

He is nuts



He is nuts Former President Trump posting World War III on Easter SundayHe is nuts https://t.co/rTNPXv1nnt

Blahnikgurl @TippiTheVegan

Donald Trump's Easter message on Truth Social: "World War III."



No, I don't think he's referring to global politics.



It's his dog whistle to his cultish supporters. He's encouraging them to make America a violent hellscape, in response to his indictment. Just like 1/6. Donald Trump's Easter message on Truth Social: "World War III." No, I don't think he's referring to global politics.It's his dog whistle to his cultish supporters. He's encouraging them to make America a violent hellscape, in response to his indictment. Just like 1/6. https://t.co/AdQaSR1wwe

Daniel Marin @dangermarin

Proof that Donald Trump DOES NOT CARE FOR CHRISTIANITY

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on former president's comments.

The USA Singers @TheUSASingers

Let's compare and contrast the Easter Messages of Joe Biden and Donald Trump.



Biden: Hope, health, joy, & peace of God



Biden: Hope, health, joy, & peace of God

Trump: World War III

Donald Trump shared an Easter message for his critics

On the same day, Donald Trump shared a lengthy, all-caps message for those who "dream endlessly of destroying our country":

"HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING THOSE THAT DREAM ENDLESSLY OF DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY BECAUSE THEY ARE INCAPABLE OF DREAMING ABOUT ANYTHING ELSE, THOSE THAT ARE SO INCOMPETENT THEY DON'T REALIZE THAT HAVING A BORDER AND POWERFUL WALL IS A GOOD THING, & HAVING VOTER I.D., ALL PAPER BALLOTS, & SAME DAY VOTING WILL QUICKLY END MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD, & TO ALL OF THOSE WEAK & PATHETIC RINOS, RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS, SOCIALISTS MARXISTS, & COMMUNISTS WHO ARE KILLING OUR NATION, REMEMBER, WE WILL BE BACK!"

Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski

Trump with a devout, uplifting and inspiring Easter message for the faithful.

The lengthy message comes after Donald Trump became the first former president in history to face a criminal investigation. On April 4, 2023, the 76-year-old politician surrendered himself to New York officers, not pleading guilty to 34 felony counts related to a case stemming from his 2016 presidential elections.

Following his conviction, Trump threatened that other nations might use nuclear weapons and blamed his successor, US President Joe Biden, in remarks at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

"This could very well lead under the Biden administration’s leadership to an all-out nuclear World War III can happen. We’re not very far away from it, believe it or not.”

Furthermore, he warned that the country's economy was “crashing” and that inflation was “out of control.”

“Russia has joined with China. Can you believe that? Saudi Arabia has joined with Iran."

The Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation is into Trump's alleged hush money payment made to p*rn star Stormy Daniels of $130,000 before the 2016 presidential election, after having a rendezvous with the former president in 2006.

Trump has said he didn't have an affair, and he says he is innocent.

While Trump has been charged with 34 felony charges, he will not be tried for many offenses. Each accusation relates to a particular instance of fraud under New York law.

The 34 felony charges include 11 involving cheques, 11 surrounding the monthly invoices submitted by Michael D. Cohen to the company, and 12 involving logs entered in Trump's general trust ledger.

