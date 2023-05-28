"This ends here": When Justin Bieber shut trolls who attacked him for Selena Gomez browser history

In celebrity circles, the names Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez often come up together, sparking rumors of a love triangle. The intertwined romantic histories of these celebrities have given birth to a tantalizing narrative, fraught with intrigue and speculation.

While the idea of a love triangle makes for compelling gossip, the actual dynamics of their relationships are less sensational, more nuanced, and filled with a blend of perplexing twists and abrupt changes.

The narrative centers on Justin Bieber, who dated Selena Gomez before marrying Hailey Bieber. The way these relationships have played out in the public eye has fueled speculation and led to the creation of a supposed love triangle. However, recent statements from Justin and Hailey Bieber tell a different story

Justin Bieber's stance on the love triangle rumors

In an age where social media allows celebrities to speak directly to their fans, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to address the rumors head-on.

A particularly harsh comment accused Bieber of marrying Hailey only to spite Selena, a claim he vehemently denied. He wrote in his post:

"Why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back at my ex, anyone who believes this is mean spirited or ten years old or younger because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really."

The Despacito singer expressed that while he still has a love for Selena, his love for his wife Hailey is real and not influenced by his past relationship with Gomez:

"I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has happened to me period,".

Bieber further stated that this would be the last time he will address any Gomez vs. Baldwin comments, expressing his frustration at the recurring narrative.

Hailey Bieber's awaited reaction to the ongoing tussle

Hailey Bieber also took to Instagram and expressed her thoughts by thanking Selena Gomez for speaking out and discussing the necessity of moving past the ongoing narrative.

She mentioned:

"The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful."

Hailey Bieber has been a supporter of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's relationship in the past, even before she was romantically involved with Justin. She publicly expressed her support for "Jelena" multiple times on Twitter.

This a striking point to note as it shows that there has been a consistent effort from both Hailey and Gomez to debunk any rumors of a feud between them.

The celebrated musical icons, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber set the world abuzz when they officially acknowledged their relationship in 2011. Their romance was a global spectacle, engendering fervor among fans across the world.

Yet, by 2012, they encountered their first relationship hiccup, marking the beginning of a series of on-and-off periods in their love story.

The rumblings of a feud or romantic entanglement among Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez seem to have been blown out of proportion, driven more by conjecture than reality.

The individuals involved have evidently turned the page, navigating through a labyrinth of perplexing turns and sudden shifts. It's perhaps time for the spectators to mirror this progression and let the past be.

