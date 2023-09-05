"This is a game that's all about what makes us human"- Robert Baird opens up about adapting Stray to the screen

Stray is easily one of the most offbeat and intriguing video games released in the last few years. Following the journey of a stray cat and his drone companion as they navigate their way through a walled city populated by robots, machines, and mutant bacteria, the game is widely praised for many of its features, including its great storyline.

Now, Annapurna Animation has plans to adapt Stray into a film, which would provide the creators with endless options for drama and narrative. The core of the story is very human, which Robert Baird, who leads the studio with Andrew Millstein, revealed in a recent interview with EW. He said:

"This is a game that's all about what makes us human, and there are no humans in it,...It's a buddy comedy about a cat and a robot, and there's such a hilarious dynamic. So, there's comedy inherent in this, but there's not one human being in this movie. I think it's one of the reasons why the game was incredibly popular, that you are seeing the world through the point of view of an adorable cat."

He continued:

How did they pull that off, and how are we going to pull that off in the movie? We will, even though sometimes it feels impossible, but we know that's the essence of the game and the key to telling the story."

"First off, it is just wildly popular"- Robert Baird explains why Annapurna Animation went for a Stray adaptation

Apart from talking about how Stray would fit in perfectly in the world of cinema, Robert Baird also spoke about why they chose the game over the other cinematic titles in Annapurna Interactive.

Baird said:

"First off, it is just wildly popular....People engage in the game for a variety of reasons, and I think for us at Annapurna, working with different creative people, it's a puzzle. What is it about this game that is so popular? Then the question is, how do you adapt a game into longform storytelling that is incredibly respectful to the game itself and the audiences, but then also is film worthy? The process of that is always part of the challenge."

The game was also defined as hopepunk, a narrative concept that optimism is a form of resistance. Baird added:

"I love that term, hopepunk,...I think, if we are going to do this adaptation justice, this is going to be the first and greatest hopepunk movie that's ever been made."

Stray provides every element required to create a good film, including compelling characters and a great environment, which, when created on film, should prove to be beautiful.

The adaptation of the popular game is still far away, and it will be long before more details about it arrive.