“This is my girl”: BLINKS celebrate as BLACKPINK’s Lisa is only K-pop artist included in Hopper HQ's 2023 Instagram Rich List with $575K per post

BLACKPINK’s Lisa becomes the only K-pop artist to be included in Hopper HQ's 2023 Instagram Rich List by earning a staggering $575,000 per post. It equates to ₩ 770 million in Korean currency. This was revealed by the social media marketing platform Hopper HQ, which curated an impressive list of the top 100 most popular figures and celebrities worldwide and published it on its homepage.

BLACKPINK member Lisa secured 26th place on this list, becoming the only Korean idol to be on it. The LALISA singer has a whopping 97 million followers on Instagram, with 1013 posts as of August 25.

Unsurprisingly, BLINKs took to social media to lavish praise on BLACKPINK's maknae. @LALALAMO27 wrote "This is my girl" with a nail polish emoticon to complete the tweet.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa's fans celebrate her being featured on Hopper HQ's 2023 Instagram Rich List

The celebrities featured on Hopper HQ's 2023 Instagram Rich List belong to the fields of entertainment, glamour, sports, and social media influencers. The rankings were determined based on some important factors such as popularity, follower count, and social media engagement, among others.

BLACKPINK's youngest Lisa becomes the only K-pop artist and female idol to be included in Hopper HQ's 2023 Instagram Rich List by earning a staggering $575,000 per post. The MONEY singer is preceded by popular American singer Billie Eilish, who ranked 25th and earns $658,000 per post. French footballer Kylian Mbappé is ranked 27th but earns the same as BLACKPINK’s Lisa, $575,000 per post.

BLINKs have lauded BLACKPINK’s Lisa as the only female idol and K-pop star to rank in the comprehensive list. It is indeed a commendable achievement, as the Pink Venom singer is actually a Thai national, and at the time of her selection, she was the first foreign idol to be recruited by YG Entertainment. BLINKs have taken to social media to lavish praise on BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

Not only does BLACKPINK’s Lisa make up one-fourth of her group, BLACKPINK is arguably the biggest K-pop girl group at the moment. She is considered a triple threat—an ace rapper, dancer, and performer. With each passing day, her Instagram followers count only continues to grow, and currently the Shutdown singer boasts 97 million followers on Instagram, inching closer to 1 billion followers.

BLINKs and industry experts are convinced that Lisa's per-post earnings may very well increase over time.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa to be honored at the Asian Hall of Fame Class 2023 as a Cultural Icon

BLACKPINK’s Lisa continues to make deep strides in her career, as the female idol is all set to be honored at the Asian Hall of Fame Class 2023 as a Cultural Icon. It is due to her immense and unanimous contribution to Asian culture and the arts. Notably, Lisa is the first and only K-pop idol to be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The Asian Hall of Fame was established in 2004 by the Robert Chinn Foundation. Their aim is to collectively champion women and young talent from across the world, irrespective of their gender, nationality, or ethnicity.

The induction ceremony will take place on October 21 at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles. Tickets and sponsorship-related information will be available at the Asian Hall of Fame website, and fans can even attend in person. BLINKs are hoping the MONEY singer attends the event and receives the honor in person.