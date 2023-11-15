"This what happens when AI writes the script": Rebel Moon accused of copying Narnia, Spartans, Harry Potter, and much more

In the huge world of movies, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is a space saga that combines exciting space adventures with inspiration from classic sci-fi. Some fans even think of it as "Seven Samurai in Space." The story follows a young woman as she tries to gather a group of fighters to protect her home.

However, as the recently released trailer steals the spotlight on YouTube, this out-of-this-world film is now being met with some heated debate. The comments section has turned into a war zone, with fans eagerly awaiting the release but also throwing around accusations of it being unoriginal. Many are comparing it to Star Wars, Dune, Harry Potter, Narnia, and even a famous scene from 300!

Amid all these cosmic opinions, Rebel Moon is dealing with fan backlash and legal disputes, paving the way for an adventure into unknown territories. Someone even made a comment expressing negativity about AI's influence on the script, implying that Rebel Moon's scriptwriting might be lacking some subtlety:

Here's what the comment said (Image via YouTube)

Rebel Moon's official trailer faces immense backlash on YouTube

The trailer for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon has caused a huge commotion in the YouTube comments section. While many fans are excited, some were also seen criticizing the apparent resemblances between this movie and other cult favorites that have been around for a while.

Among the ones calling out the lack of originality in the comments, many also jokingly said that the movie is just a mash-up of Star Wars, Dune, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and Chronicles of Riddick. Some are even comparing it to Narnia and the iconic scene from 300:

"This is Sparta!"

Take a look at how everyone's talking about how the trailer doesn't seem to have anything new or unique:

Fans react to the trailer (Image via YouTube)

Evil Genius Games is now joining the fight, accusing Netflix of stealing their ideas for the Rebel Moon saga. Variety has also reported about this lawsuit.

Despite criticism from multiple quarters, many fans seem impressed by the trailer too:

Positive fan reactions to the trailer (Image via YouTube)

What has Rebel Moon actually been influenced by?

According to a report by Screen Rant, the film draws inspiration from George Lucas' iconic Star Wars and Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai.

This adventure mix perfectly captures the rebelliousness of The Magnificent Seven and the fun animation of A Bug's Life. It pitched as a Star Wars movie at one point, according to Screen Rant, but Disney refused, and that's when Zack Snyder's vision took off. The result is a story that takes inspiration from John Carter, Gladiator, Akira, and even Conan the Barbarian.

As it gets ready to hit Netflix, it's going to be a mix of different movie inspirations, blending the best of the best into a brand-new story.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is set to hit theaters for just one week starting on December 15, and then it'll be available for everyone to stream on Netflix starting on December 22.