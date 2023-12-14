"This is just Madame web marketing": Sydney Sweeney accused of faking spider bite for movie promotion

Sydney Sweeney experienced a real spider bite while filming the romantic comedy Anyone but You. Showing footage of the bite, she recounted this incident on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Humorously, this event foreshadows her role in the upcoming movie Madame Web, where she plays Spider-Woman.

On Wednesday's episode of Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Sweeney revealed that a huntsman spider bit her. She also disclosed that the bite was so intense that it caused significant pain and marks. As a result, she required medication.

Furthermore, she revealed that in the scene where Spider bit her, the crew initially thought she was acting dramatically until Powell (her co-star) realized the truth. However, the internet considers the event a marketing gimmick for Madame Web's promotion. One netizen said:

Fan reacting to Sweeney's spider bite video (Image via X/Discussing Film)

"The best way to get an actor to act": Sydney Sweeney's spider bite heralds an online meme fest

The footage of Sydney Sweeney's spider bite shows her reacting frantically to the spider bite until her co-star realizes the actuality of it. However, netizens find it hard to believe. This, in turn, has sparked a meme fest online. Many have swamped the video with varying viewpoints.

While some quip that the video shows Sweeney's true story of becoming a spider-woman, others believe it's a masterclass of acting for promotion. Here are some reactions to the video shared by Discussing Film on X (formerly Twitter):

What is Sydney Sweeney's upcoming movie Anyone But You about?

Slated to release on December 22, 2023, Anyone But You is an American romantic comedy film directed by Will Gluck and co-written by Gluck and Ilana Wolpert. The story is based on William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing and stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. The plot revolves around protagonists Bea and Ben, who initially appear to be a perfect couple.

After a fantastic first date, something turns their intense attraction cold. The twist comes when they are both unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. In a mature and perhaps comical twist, they pretend to be a couple. This romantic comedy explores the dynamics between two individuals who seemingly detest each other.

The story follows their various vacation escapades. The events range from comedic mishaps like falling off boats to dealing with large spiders. There's an underlying plot where Bea and Ben must maintain the façade of being a couple during the wedding events. Notably, this agenda of pretentiousness is driven by their personal motives to avoid past relationships.

The unexpected spider bite of Sydney Sweeney has sparked a frenzy online, fueling memes and debates over its authenticity. Despite the initial disbelief and pain, this incident adds an amusing layer to her portrayal in the romantic comedy set to release in December 2023.