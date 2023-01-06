 "This is sheer wickedness": Empress Njamah video controversy leaves internet outraged 

Nollywood actress Empress Njamah has informed followers that she is doing fine after her ex-fiancé Josh Wade released intimate videos of her. This comes after the actress was physically assaulted and blackmailed by him. Netizens have since taken to social media to express their outrage over the video leak.

Josh Wade reportedly created a Whatsapp ground and began releasing a series of Empress Njamah’s private videos that were taken inside her home. One of the clips reportedly included the actress taking a bath. Prior to the videos making their way online, the ex-fiancé threatened the star that he would release the clips unless she got back together with him.

Since the clips were leaked online, Empress Njamah has taken to social media and told followers that she is fine and alive. She also thanked her fans for their support. She said:

“Love you guys, I’m good. Thank you, guys, for all the love, support, and messages and visits… I am alive, I came out alive and I’m able to speak out, so many women are hiding under this torture, this torment, last-last, we move. I’m excited about my freedom.”

Netizens react to Empress Njamah’s private videos getting leaked online

Internet users were flabbergasted by the occurrence. Many could not believe that her ex-fiancé went to the lengths of putting her in such a vulnerable position. Several netizens expressed sympathy towards the actress. Others were infuriated over the situation and hoped that the actress filed a complaint against Wade for recording revenge p*rn. A few comments online read:

Deges Kingsley @DegesK @Fswglory What are we waiting we should find this man and arrest him...this is nonsense @Fswglory What are we waiting we should find this man and arrest him...this is nonsense

FirstClass @FirrstClasss @Fswglory He should be traced and arrested @Fswglory He should be traced and arrested

Desto® @otasowi1 @Fswglory Some people are just wicked. It is just by the grace of God that we are just living by because no one knows what is in the heart of man. I hope she finds peace in all of these @Fswglory Some people are just wicked. It is just by the grace of God that we are just living by because no one knows what is in the heart of man. I hope she finds peace in all of these

After the videos were leaked, Josh Wade reportedly claimed that he “seriously” missed her. He also warned Empress Njamah of not telling people that he was not allowed to travel. According to Instagram user @lindaikejiblogofficial, Wade said:

“I am just confused, you know. When you said I couldn’t travel and people start telling me that, I was just laughing. Like seriously? I swear to God I just miss you. Seriously, I just miss you. That’s the real truth, there is no joke about that. But please, stop telling people that I can’t travel. Don’t do that, I beg you, please. It is very wrong.”

Empress Njamah was physically abused during her relationship with her ex-fiancé

Empress Njamah and Josh Wade got engaged in December 2022. However, a day after announcing the same on Instagram, the former revealed that she was being blackmailed to post the engagement video with threats of her nudes being leaked online. On her business Instagram account, she also revealed that she was being blackmailed for $450,000.

Njamah also shared that Wade had seized her passport while they were staying in the same residence, which she has now fled. In a livestream video posted in December, Njamah said that Wade:

“came into my life in pretense of wanting to marry me, I didn’t know that he had other motives and he came when I was very vulnerable when I lost my friend, Ada Ameh. I didn’t know he was busy gathering his tools, his materials, which he was going to use to blackmail me.”

The actress went on to add that after he had procured private videos, he began physically assaulting her. She also revealed that he used to beat her “anytime, locks me up, put the keys in his pocket, in my own house.”

After Njamah exposed her now ex-fiancé, he threatened her online. He said:

“You actually don’t know what’s coming. Trust me, I swear to God you don’t know what’s coming. Everything that I said to you, I think you consider it to be a joke. But trust me it’s not a joke. I know your day-to-day activities. I know everything you do on a daily basis.”

Following his public threat, he proceeded to leak the actress’ videos online.

