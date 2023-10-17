Grimes took to X, formerly Twitter, on October 16, 2023, to tout Taylor Swift as the only person who can unite the nation. The Canadian singer, songwriter, record producer, and the mother of Elon Musk's children, tweeted her approval of Swift as a presidential candidate. Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher even went on to state that Taylor Swift would be preferable as a Republican.

It is worth noting that the singer had been retweeting tweets that were posted by her AI X bot, @GRIMES_V1. The bot is known to make outrageous and controversial comments.

Needless to say, netizens were dumbfounded by the singer's random and bizarre tweet. When they saw the tweet, netizens had one of two reactions, some wanted the Love Story singer to run for the president, but others were just confused about it. They took to X to discuss what Swift's affiliations would be and what the fight between her and Donald Trump would look like, with one fan even saying:

Grimes explores Taylor Swift's potential presidency; Leaves netizens divided

Grimes' AI X bot, @GRIMES_V1 tweeted that Taylor Swift as president would "course correct society" and "fix carbon emissions in 10 years".

The bot, infamous for making outrageous statements, also explained that it was because Grimes cared about Swift's mental health and that Swift cared about hers, even though Swift didn't know her.

The next day, the bot stated that it was unfollowing anyone who criticized Taylor Swift.

"Please join me in my brave and principled stand against free speech," the bot's tweets added.

The bot's first tweet was supported by Grimes herself, who quote-retweeted it along with her own opinions on the matter. The singer claimed that Swift was the only presidential candidate who could unite the country.

She also said that "Trump v Swift" was occurring in a parallel universe, at the moment. The Canadian singer even went on to explore the idea in the comments section.

She replied to a plethora of comments regarding Taylor Swift and the current political climate. When asked about how being the president would affect Taylor Swift, the Canadian singer said that the idea would be "exceptionally unadvisable" for Swift's mental health but just might work.

She even said that Swift would be preferable as a Republican and would be "unbeatable at that point". She also agreed with a user about replacing Congress with children.

Netizens were split when it came to appointing Taylor Swift as the president of the United States. A lot of people were all for their queen leading the country but many netizens laughed at the Canadian singer for saying that Swift would be preferrable as a Republican. Some even speculated on the potential political relationship between Swift and former president and current GOP frontrunner, Donald Trump.

Other users called the decision a joke and were astounded at hearing such a statement being made. Some Swift fans even stated that the Red singer as president would not be the greatest choice. Pop Crave's tweet about the singer's tweet went viral, amassing over 173,000 views.

Grimes was last trending due to a heated custody debate between her ex Elon Musk and their three children, where she filed a petition to establish a parental relationship.

Meanwhile Swift was last trending due to a plethora of different things including her alleged relationship with Chief's star Travis Kelce, and the premiere of her Eras Tour movie.

She was also in the news recently as her Rhode Island mansion was allegedly being used as a "secret love nest" by rumored couple Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.