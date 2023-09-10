Thursday's Widows on Netflix: Full cast list

A new crime thriller series, titled Thursday's Widows, is all set to make its streaming debut on Netflix on Thursday, September 14, 2023. The Mexican show's premise revolves around Teresa, a lady who, one day, shockingly discovers her husband and two of his friends dead at their house.

Although the fatalities are initially regarded as mishaps, Teresa quickly discovers some startling details since it appears that there is more to the story. In addition to Omar Chaparro, Cassandra Ciangherotti, and many others playing significant supporting roles, the series stars Irene Azuela in the lead role.

The official synopsis of the show, as per Netflix, reads:

“Teresa (Irene Azuela) comes home to find her husband Tano (Omar Chaparro) and two of his friends dead. The event shocks the other residents of the luxurious Altos de la Cascada estate, who are quick to call it an accident. But soon, questions will arise about how “accidental” these deaths actually were, and will prove that nothing is as perfect as it seems in Altos de la Cascada.”

The show is directed and written by Humberto Hinojosa Ozcariz and Claudia Pineiro, respectively, with Marianna Aceves acting as the executive producer.

Thursday's Widows: Irene Azuela and others to star in the crime drama series

1) Irene Azuela

Acclaimed actress Irene Azuela plays the lead role of Teresa in Thursday's Widows.

Teresa is a rich woman married to the powerful business tycoon Juan Pablo. She is a powerful, independent woman who doesn't hesitate to express her opinions and guards her family ferociously as well.

However, one day, Teresa shockingly discovers her husband and his friends dead at their home. While she is devastated, she quickly realizes that something far bigger is at play here since she feels that her husband was murdered. She is adamant about learning what happened to him and obtaining justice.

The teaser of the Netflix drama shows Teresa attempting to deal with her loss. She might be seen confronting those she thinks are to blame for her husband's death. Azuela gives a strong and moving performance in the trailer. In a way, she brings Teresa to life.

Viewers might be well acquainted with Azuela from her past projects, including Miss Bala, The Obscure Spring, Opus Zero, and The Kids Are Back, among others.

2) Omar Chaparro

Omar Chaparro will be playing the role of Tano Ferrari in the upcoming Netflix series, Thursday's Widows.

As can be seen in the trailer, Tano Ferrari is a prosperous businessman, and Sofia is his wife. While he is a good and caring parent and spouse, he also engages in some dubious activities. The trailer also shows Ferrari conversing with a shady man in the night. He is one of the characters in the show who will be murdered.

Chaparro has previously starred in Pulling Strings, Pokemon Detective Pikachu, Stuck, Compadres, Overboard, and Tod@s Caen, among others.

3) Cassandra Ciangherotti

Cassandra Ciangherotti has also been cast in the upcoming Netflix crime thriller series. The actress will play Isabella Ferrari, Tano's sister, in the show. Details about her role have not been revealed by the makers of the show yet.

Ciangherotti has previously starred in a host of acclaimed projects, including The Hours With You,Even the Rain, The Similars, The Good Girls, and Time Share, among others.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Thursday's Widows will also feature numerous other actors and actresses essaying supporting or minor roles, including Zuria Vega, Sofia Sisniega, Alfonso Basssave, Juan Pablo Medina, and Pablo Cruz Guerrero, among others.

Thursday's Widows premieres on Netflix on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET.