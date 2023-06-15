Time season 2: What to expect, cast, and more details

The hourglass still has sand to spare for the beloved series, Time, as it anticipates an upcoming second season filled with intrigue and suspense. During its initial run, viewers were amazed by the dramatic portrayal of life behind bars in this thought-provoking and engrossing drama. Although a set debut date for season 2 is yet to be determined. Early indications suggest that fans may expect to see new episodes in mid-2023.

In its second installment, Time sets out to challenge the expectations with dramatic alterations to both narrative and location. With the spotlight now trained on a female prison environment and a brand new central figure, the series invites viewers into an uncharted territory that promises excitement at every turn.

Time season 2 : What we know so far

While there is no trailer for season two, the enigma surrounding Time deepens. In the upcoming three-part series penned by writers Jimmy McGovern and Helen Black, audiences will witness Kelsey, Orla, and Abi navigate their way through life inside Carlingford women's prison.

Amidst potential violence within its walls. These women may discover unexpected bonds with one another that create a much-needed sense of community.

What happened in the previous season?

Joe Hylton🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @JoeHylton1 Put your feet up... tune into BBC iPlayer and watch ‘Time’.!

Sean Bean as Mark Cobden!

Stephen Graham as Eric McNally.!



Three ‘back2back’ episodes of top quality British drama. If you loved ‘The Shawshank Redemption’... this, I’d say... is better! Put your feet up... tune into BBC iPlayer and watch ‘Time’.! Sean Bean as Mark Cobden! Stephen Graham as Eric McNally.!Three ‘back2back’ episodes of top quality British drama. If you loved ‘The Shawshank Redemption’... this, I’d say... is better! https://t.co/YqVnxR1gHA

In the finale of Time season one, viewers saw Mark Cobden, the empathetic former teacher, surviving prison life. After becoming entangled in a smuggling ring, he faced a brutal attack, but was saved by an inmate he had taught to read. Parallelly, prison guard Eric McNally was caught smuggling to protect his son in another prison.

Mark was released early after serving two years, while Eric was sentenced to four years. The finale also provided a glimpse of Mark's life after prison, meeting Anne Warren, the wife of the man he had killed, and ending on a hopeful note with her intention to forgive Mark one day.

The cast behind the suspense-rich series of Time season 2

The Last of Us News @TheLastofUsNews First look at Bella Ramsey as Kelsey in Season 2 of BBC's TIME First look at Bella Ramsey as Kelsey in Season 2 of BBC's TIME https://t.co/WKevtr4sN8

The upcoming installment will feature a line of seasoned actors that includes Bella Ramsey who is known for her role in The Last of Us, Jodie Whittaker who starred in The Silent Twins, and Tamara Lawrance. The series will also feature Siobhan Finneran, who will take up the role of prison chaplain Marie-Louise as seen in season one of Time.

Jimmy McGovern will also return as the writer along with Helen Black, for the second season, he's known for his ability to create a captivatingly immersive experience for viewers and will continue to entice viewers in this upcoming installment with his acclaimed direction.

The second season is helmed by Andrea Harkin and is produced under the stewardship of Carmel Maloney, alongside Jimmy McGovern, Priscilla Parish, Michael Parke, and Andrew Morrissey for BBC Studios and Lucy Richer for the BBC.

With a new central character and setting within an all-female prison, fans are sure to be swept up in another compelling narrative filled with dramatic twists and turns. The second series will likely debut on BBC in mid-2023.

Poll : 0 votes