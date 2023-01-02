Timeline explored: 5 key things to know about the case against Dale Brewster

In 2015, 39-year-old Allan Godfrey Jr. was murdered by his 48-year-old landlord Dale Brewster. The entire story will be covered in detail in the upcoming episode of Murder in the Wicked West on ID.

Allan's decaying body was discovered eight months later in the Mojave Desert, Llano, by a dirt biker named Trevor Thompson. The victim's bones were sticking out of his jeans and a huge belt buckle was found beside the body.

After finding the body, Thompson said that there was a couch that covered the shallow grave that Allan's body was in. He added that the place where the animals had begun to dig up whoever was under there.

Let's take a closer look at the timeline of this entire incident and 5 things to know about the case against Dale Brewster.

Disclaimer: This article contains details of murder and violence. Discretion is advised.

Dale Brewster suspected Allan Godfrey Jr. of having an affair with his girlfriend Debbie Harris

Dale Brewster and Debbie Harris (Image via The Cinemaholic)

5) The victim, Allan Godfrey Jr., was originally from New York

Born on February 28, 1977, Allan Godfrey Jr. was a New Yorker who always wanted to live his life like a cowboy in the rural High Desert of the Mojave. His father, Allan Godfrey Sr., explained his son's passion by saying:

"Allan was a cowboy. He loved being in the rodeo. He wanted to ride bulls. He loved riding broncing horses. That was his thrill. That’s where his heart was.”

His dream was to live the rodeo life and retire early.

Allan Godfrey Jr (Image via The Cinemaholic)

4) Allan Godfrey Jr was dating a woman called Lisa Simonsen

Allan was pretty popular among females and was in a relationship with a woman named Lisa Simonsen. In April 2015, Godfrey helped his girlfriend help move her furniture from one house to another, and Lisa remembered a call that her boyfriend received that day.

She said that Allan was incredibly upset about a message he received from his landlord, Brewster, who asked Allan to return the truck that he had borrowed. According to Lisa, Allan had borrowed the truck to help her move to her new place, and she added:

"And they got in a little bit of an argument, and Dale said, ‘You have to come home right now,’ which is about a two-hour drive.”

This was the last time anyone heard from Allan.

3) Dale Brewster claimed that he and Allan were involved in a physical altercation

When Allan disappeared, police asked Dale Brewster about his whereabouts. Dale said that he and Allan got into a fistfight before fleeing the scene. The reason for this was because his neighbor, Laura Vasquez, had complained to him about Rick purportedly stealing thousands of dollars and a bracelet from her.

Dale said:

"We got into a fistfight. I beat the living c*ap out of him (Allan)."

2) Dale Brewster suffocated Allan to death

The cowboy was beaten, tied up with duct tape put around his mouth, and ultimately strangled by Dale Brewster. Dale thought that Allan was having an affair with his girlfriend Debbie which pushed him to murder. His rotting corpse was discovered eight months later in the Mojave Desert, Llano, by a dirt biker.

When Allan's body was found, Dale became the prime suspect. He previously had domestic violence and weapon changes. When detectives reached his home in Phelan, Dale and Debbie had already fled.

1) Dale Brewster was sentenced 55 years to life in prison

The couple's location was traced using their Gmail account and they were found in a motel in Seligman, Arizona, where they were arrested on August 23, 2016.

Debbie Harris' charges were dropped due to lack of evidence, but her boyfriend was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 55 years to life in prison. Dale is serving his sentence at the California State Prison in Los Angeles County and will be eligible for parole in September 2041.

Debbie Harris (Image via The Cinemaholic)

Debbie Harries continues to live on her ranch in Phelan, free of all charges.

To learn more about this case, tune in to Murder in the Wicked West on ID on January 2, 2023, at 9 pm.

