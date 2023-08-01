Tobi Lou PERISH BLUE Tour 2023: Presale, how to buy tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Tobi Lou announced a new tour, titled PERISH BLUE Tour, which is scheduled to take place from September 22 to October 29, 2023, in venues across mainland USA and Canada. The tour will follow the singer's performance in China in August 2023.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature guest performances by grouptherapy, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour starts from August 1, 2023, and can be accessed via the passcode FARADA. via Live Nation (https://www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ917fYX0/tobi-lou-events).

General tickets will be available from August 4, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/tobi-lou-tickets/artist/2247508).

Tobi Lou to bring grouptherapy on the tour

Tobi Lou is promoting his new project, Some Things, which was released on July 17, 2023. Joining him on the tour will be grouptherapy, a hip-hop collective from Los Angeles, which aims for a more decentralized form of music recording and distribution, away from the cultural mores of Hollywood and its censors.

The full list of dates and venues for the Tobi Lou North American tour is given below:

September 22, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

September 26, 2023 – Ft Lauderdale, Florida at Revolution Live

September 28, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Masquerade – Heaven

September 30, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Exit/In

October 1, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Underground

October 3, 2023 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore Silver Spring

October 5, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Theatre of Living Arts

October 8, 2023 – New Haven, Connecticut at Toad’s Place

October 9, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens

October 11, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada at The Phoenix Concert Theatre

October 12, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Saint Andrew’s Hall

October 25, 2023 – Santa Ana, California at The Observatory

October 26, 2023 – San Diego, California at House of Blues San Diego

October 29, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Crescent Ballroom

Tracing Tobi Lou and his music career

Oluwatobi Feyisara Ajibolade, better known by his stage name Tobi Lou, was born in 1993 in Lagos, Nigeria. He lived there until the age of 9, at which point he and his father relocated to Canada and made their home in Ontario.

The singer began exhibiting musical talents around the same time as his relocation to Canada, experimenting with poetry from that age. The singer first began performing publicly in his teenage years, engaging in rap battles with other up-and-coming artists.

Tobi Lou released his debut studio album, Still, on May 3, 2019, after signing up with RCA Records. The album failed to chart. Subsequently, the singer released his second studio album, Elements Vol. 1, on October 21, 2020.

In 2021, the singer was awarded one of the winners of the inaugural edition Black Canadian Music Awards, alongside artists such as Naya Ali, Hunnah and Dylan Sinclair.

The award was founded by The Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN).