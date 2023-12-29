Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, December 29, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, December 29, 2023, bringing back the iconic Winter 2024 Second Chance Competition, which is in full flow now. This competition was slated to take place much earlier but the WGA strike derailed the plans, significantly delaying the entire season. So far, the 40th season is yet to see new contestants step in. But things have been quite intense lately with the Second Chance contest.

In the upcoming round of the famed game show, Christopher Pennant, a sports journalist & announcer from Chicago, Illinois, Xanni Brown, a post-doc researcher originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, and Greg Czaja, a cardiologist from San Diego, California. All three contestants have played brilliantly in their respective rounds, but only one could progress further. It is tough to predict who will manage to break through this lineup.

Jeopardy! is one of the world's oldest and most renowned game shows. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to entice fans all over America. Surprisingly, unlike many other shows, this has only been on an upward curve since its inception. This is primarily because of the game show's offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become a part of its structure. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a big role in this growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. Among them, the most crucial is its ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the answer to the final question before the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a regular practice for the cult fan base of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

December 29, 2023, Friday: Today's final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In 2023, shortly after his death, his name was added to a Brazilian dictionary to describe one who’s superior or out of the ordinary."

This question is from the category "Famous Names." This is among the most popular topics in the game show's history. It is also prevalent for almost any trivia enthusiast.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, December 29, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: In 2023, shortly after his death, his name was added to a Brazilian dictionary to describe one who's superior or out of the ordinary.

Solution: Pelé.

After the death of perhaps history's greatest footballer, Michaelis' dictionaries added his name to their Portuguese edition as an honor.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, December 29, 2023

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Greg Czaja, a cardiologist from San Diego, California, Xanni Brown, a post-doc researcher originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, and Christopher Pennant, a sports journalist & announcer from Chicago, Illinois.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!