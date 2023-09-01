Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, September 1, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with another encore episode on September 1, 2023, bringing back the fifth and final game of the Tournament of Champions finale. This competition has been the highlight of the encore run so far and was also one of the best parts of the previous season's run. The game show concluded its 39th season some time ago and has continued to engage audiences with rerun episodes from the season. After the Tournament of Champions concludes today, the game show will resort to normal episodes.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, the three big champions will play their fifth game to select a winner. It includes Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, who also happens to hold a few personal records in the show, Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California, and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California. This round will decide who takes home the grand prize.

Expand Tweet

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since continued to endear fans with its offbeat format and engaging nature. These elements have become a signature of the show as it has managed to entertain generations of fans across the many decades and episodes of its existence. Moreover, the final round of the game show is also a key reason for its popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! is widely credited for the popularity it enjoys across the globe. This is because the final round has many elements that make it stand out for the participants. But more importantly, the game show also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

However, this can still be quite a complicated process to begin with. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

September 1, 2023, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "English Cities"

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"William the Conqueror’s son built a fortress on a key Northern river in 1080, giving this city its name."

This is yet another common topic compared to the ones that preceded it this week.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, September 1, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: William the Conqueror’s son built a fortress on a key Northern river in 1080, giving this city its name.

Solution: Newcastle.

In 1080, William the Conqueror sent his eldest son to the area near the Tyne River to build fortifications against the Scots. This led to the creation of the "new castle."

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, September 1, 2023

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California, and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!