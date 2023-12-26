Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, December 26, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, December 26, 2023, bringing back the highly intriguing Winter 2024 Second Chance Competition, which should have ideally ended long back.

The WGA strike was the reason behind its delay. But the game show just began this contest last week after an extended period of Champions Wildcard competition, which consumed many games of the 40th season. New participants are yet to join the mix after the series returned.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Myles Karp, a journalist & consultant from Weston, Florida, will face off against Christopher Pennant, a sports journalist & announcer from Chicago, Illinois and Emily Kawaler, a bioinformatician from New York. All three are veteran contestants, but Christopher, especially, has a way with the signaling device, making him a tough foe.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the world. It has been around for decades, with the first episodes coming in 1964. Oddly enough, the show has also managed to maintain its charm and increase its fanbase over the many, many decades of its existence.

The offbeat format and engaging nature of the game show are the primary reasons for its growing popularity, which continues to wow the world. Moreover, the final round is also one of the chief reasons for its growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many intriguing elements that have kept viewers hooked to the TV sets for years. The most enthralling of these is the game show's ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

December 26, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Early in a 1966 novel, this title character beats the protagonist in maze races; later on, he bites him."

This question is from the category "Book Characters." This is among the easier topics in the game show and has appeared commonly before.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, December 26, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Early in a 1966 novel, this title character beats the protagonist in maze races; later on, he bites him.

Solution: Algernon.

Flowers for Algernon began as a science fiction short story in the 1950s. Author Daniel Keyes expanded the story into a 1966 novel, which was also one of the most popular ones of the time.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, December 26, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Christopher Pennant, a sports journalist & announcer from Chicago, Illinois, Emily Kawaler, a bioinformatician from New York and Myles Karp, a journalist & consultant from Weston, Florida.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!