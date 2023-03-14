Today’s final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, March 6, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on March 6, 2023, bringing back the familiar Stephen Webb, who has finally managed to build some momentum in the 39th season after most participants failed to hold on for long.

The game show was on pause for quite a while because of the High School Reunion Tournament, which was quite a blast in itself, but has now returned to normalcy with Stephen Webb continuing his streak on Friday.

In the upcoming episode, Stephen Webb, a data scientist from Longmont, Colorado, will face off against Roy Camara, a grocery specialist from Crawfordville, Florida, and Karen Rittenbach, an academic tutor from Freehold, New Jersey. Webb has already been on the seat for four days and has earned a reported $100,881 over this period. He will look forward to adding to this amount and achieving a landmark five-game streak in the upcoming episode.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

March 13, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming episode reads:

"A 2006 book was titled “The Poem That Changed America:” this “Fifty Years Later”

Understandably, this question is from the category "Literature." This is hardly a new topic for trivia enthusiasts but is quite challenging in many respects. Also, in the final round, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question, leading to more complications.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, March 13, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: A 2006 book was titled “The Poem That Changed America:” this “Fifty Years Later.”

Solution: Howl

Beat poet Alan Ginsberg's Howl was a landmark achievement in the world of literature and politics. It was famously published in 1956 by fellow poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti of City Lights Books in San Francisco. This has since then been one of the era-defining works of literature.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, March 13, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Stephen Webb, a data scientist from Longmont, Colorado, Roy Camara, a grocery specialist from Crawfordville, Florida, and Karen Rittenbach, an academic tutor from Freehold, New Jersey.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

