Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, December 14, 2023, bringing back the enticing Champions Wildcard competition, which has been the major event in the game show for the entire time since its return from the hiatus.

The elongated pre-season contest is a result of the still-ongoing WGA strike when the show returned. But with everything resolved now, the show will soon go back to its normal ways. The Champions Wildcard contest is also in its last stage with the final bracket's last semifinal about to take place in the upcoming episode.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Andrew Chaikin, a musician & teacher from San Francisco, California, will face off against Yungsheng Wang, a deputy public defender originally from Lafayette, Louisiana, and Garrett Marcotte, a software engineer from Boulder, Colorado. All three players in the game show have a great track record and with only one more round to go, it should be an exciting watch.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows of all time. It originally began in the early 1960s and has since continued to entertain fans around the world with its offbeat format and engaging nature. The captivating game show is also famous for its final round, which is a source of intrigue for fans around the globe.

The final round is arguably the most important reason for its soaring popularity. This is because this round has many offbeat challenges that keep fans and participants entertained while also allowing fans to participate in the final round. Fans can participate in the final round by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

December 14, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Of the Big 4 U.S. airlines, the 4 that each have over 15% of the domestic market, it’s the youngest."

This question is from the category "Business." This is among the most common topics in the game show's history and it should be a fascinating round to witness.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, December 14, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Solution: Southwest Airlines.

Out of the four big airlines, Southwest Airlines started operating in 1971. The other three, Delta, United, and American commenced operations before the Second World War.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, December 14, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Garrett Marcotte, a software engineer from Boulder, Colorado, Yungsheng Wang, a deputy public defender originally from Lafayette, Louisiana, and Andrew Chaikin, a musician & teacher from San Francisco, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!