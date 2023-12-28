Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a brand-new episode on Thursday, December 28, 2023, bringing back the highly intriguing Winter 2024 Second Chance Competition. The game show returned to its normal ways only last week after an extended period of replacement programming to compensate for the WGA strike. It is currently hosting contestants from season 39, which saw plenty of drama, despite not many contestants reaching the heights of the previous seasons.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Xanni Brown will face off against Mitch Cutter and Raquel Matta. This game marks the third semifinal of Week 2 of Winter 2024’s Second Chance competition. All three contestants also boast a great track record with all of them having lost to some very tough players. This will certainly be a match-up worth looking forward to.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the world. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then aired 40 seasons, making it a global phenomenon of the game show market. The game show is renowned for its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become a defining factor over the long run. The game show is also very popular for its offbeat final round.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. The most important of these is the game show's ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show. However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled a question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

December 28, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

Question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In the 20s B.C. the Emperor’s sister Octavia had a sitcom-worthy home including the boy & girl twin children of this man & woman."

This question is from the category "Those Zany Ancient Romans." This is a tricky topic and does not appear much in trivia circles. However, it does seem like a fun one and would rightfully perplex the contestants.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, December 28, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: In the 20s B.C. the Emperor’s sister Octavia had a sitcom-worthy home including the boy & girl twin children of this man & woman.

Solution: (Marc) Antony & Cleopatra.

The love affair between Antony & Cleopatra was quite popular. They also had children, Cleopatra Selene and Alexander Helios, who are lesser known in the legends.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, December 28, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Raquel Matta, a copy editor from San Pablo, California, Mitch Cutter, a salmon conservation associate from Boise, Idaho, and Xanni Brown, a post-doc researcher originally from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!