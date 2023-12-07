Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, December 7, 2023, bringing back the exciting Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard contest, which has been underway since the show returned from hiatus months ago with its latest 40th season. This is the final bracket out of the four that this pre-season contest has seen so far, and only one champion from this bracket will proceed to the fabled Tournament of Champions, which is highly regarded in the game show community.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Robin Lozano will face off against Yungsheng Wang and Scott Shewfelt. This will be the seventh game in this round, out of the nine rounds, and nine contestants will play the semi-finals from next week onwards.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most popular game shows in the world. It originally began its journey over half a century back in 1964. Since then, it has continued to grow drastically and has managed to captivate viewers from all over the world with its offbeat format and engaging nature, which have also become the signature features of this offbeat game show. Moreover, the final round of the show also plays a huge role in its ever-growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. Apart from the offbeat challenges that are geared to make the participants sweat, the round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, as this can still be a challenging process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

December 7, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Since it can make someone “Japanese laugh as heartily as a Dane”, Lillian Gish saw film as an aesthetic this, the name of a language."

This question is from the category "Languages." This is not a very common topic, but it won't be surprising to Jeopardy! players as similar topics have featured quite often previously.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, December 7, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Since it can make someone “Japanese laugh as heartily as a Dane”, Lillian Gish saw film as an aesthetic this, the name of a language.

Solution: Esperanto.

Esperanto was a language created in the late 19th century by L.L. Zamenhof, and it aimed at being the universal second language to help world peace and understanding.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, December 7, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Scott Shewfelt, a writer originally from Tavistock, Ontario, Canada, Yungsheng Wang, a deputy public defender originally from Lafayette, Louisiana, and Robin Lozano, a technology chief of staff from Shavertown, Pennsylvania.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!