Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, March 2, 2023, bringing the final quarterfinal of the coveted High School Reunion Tournament.

The tournament has been the highlight of the season as it amped up the intensity after a long phase of contestants struggling to hold a steady streak. The normal days of the game show will resume after this tournament wraps. Meanwhile, the last three of the 27 participants will now face each other in a defining battle of wits.

In the upcoming episode, Hannah Nekritz, Caleb Richmond, and Maggie Brown are set to battle each other for a place in the next round. This year's tournament has no second chances and no wildcards, making the competition all the more difficult.

Jeopardy! began in the early 1960s and has continuously progressed over the last few decades to become one of the foremost shows in the game show market. Its offbeat nature and engaging format always stands out. Moreover, its brilliant final round is one of the primary reasons for its worldwide popularity.

The final round includes an affinity for offbeat challenges and the ability for viewer participation. Viewers can participate in the game from the comfort of their homes by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, since this has been a cumbersome task, this article will list down all the details from the upcoming episode, including the solution to the final question.

March 2, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"It has the line, “The discovery of America…opened up fresh ground for the rising bourgeoisie”"

This question is from the category of Nonfiction. Since this is a broad topic with almost too much to cover, it could prove to be a real challenge to the viewers.

In the final round, participants are provided with a solution and have to figure out the question. Under most circumstances, this can prove to be quite a challenge.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, March 2, 2023

The final solution and question for the upcoming round of the game show read as follows:

Clue: It has the line, “The discovery of America…opened up fresh ground for the rising bourgeoisie”

Solution: The Communist Manifesto.

Arguably one of the most famous works of all time has this famous line, which is instantly identifiable with the book.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, March 2, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Hannah Nekritz, a senior at Brandeis University from Stamford, Connecticut, Caleb Richmond, a sophomore at Georgetown University from Bedford, New Hampshire, and Maggie Brown, a sophomore at the University of West Florida from Pensacola, Florida.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

