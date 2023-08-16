Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with an encore episode on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, bringing back the famed Tournament of Champions, which was the highlight of the previous fall. The 30th Tournament of Champions, which is currently airing, is also considered one of the best installments in the history of the contest because it featured some really exciting participants like Mattea Roach and Matt Amodio.

The upcoming episode will also feature another Quarter Final from this incredible tournament. The re-airing will continue till the game show returns with another season. In the upcoming episode of the game show, Brian Chang will face off against Tyler Rhode and Margaret Shelton. The three players have obviously played in the game show before and managed to leave their mark. This episode too will end with a furious battle and a satisfying outcome.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most revered game shows to emerge from America. The game show has managed to captivate fans of all ages for generations since it started airing in the early 1960s. Over the many years and seasons, the show's offbeat format and engaging nature have remained unaltered. This has managed to create a loyal global fanbase for the show. Moreover, the final round is also considered one of the primary reasons for the show's popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! is arguably its most important feature. This is because the final round comprises a set of offbeat elements for the participants and also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for loyal fans of the game show.

However, this can still be a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Wednesday, August 16, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Andrew Johnson vetoed a bill that gave reparations to formerly enslaved people, hence this phrase for an unfulfilled promise."

This question is from the category "Phrases in American History." Given that this is based on American history, it is not the most offbeat topic. However, this question is fairly difficult for casual fans.

Wednesday, August 16, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Andrew Johnson vetoed a bill that gave reparations to formerly enslaved people, hence this phrase for an unfulfilled promise.

Solution: 40 acres and a mule.

In 1865, General Sherman came up with Special Field Order 15, which stated "Each family shall have a plot of not more than forty acres of tillable ground," which gave rise to this phrase.

Wednesday, August 16, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Brian Chang, an attorney from Chicago, Illinois, Tyler Rhode, a director at a start-up from New York, New York, and Margaret Shelton, a homemaker from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!