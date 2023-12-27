Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! is all set to return on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, bringing back the highly intriguing game show, which is now in its original run. Previously, the game show continued to have an extended period of replacement programming to accommodate the WGA strike. But starting last week, it has gone back to its normal ways, starting the Winter 2024 Second Chance Competition, which will see contestants from the 39th season return for another go. This season is yet to feature new contestants.

In the upcoming round, Tammy Groner, a legal assistant from Hamilton, New Jersey, will face off against Ben Hebert, a shipping manager from Chicago, Illinois and Greg Czaja, a cardiologist from San Diego, California. This is yet another game that is hard to predict, with all three contestants already having shown their capacity, with two of the contestants here also having faced off against players like Ben Chan and Chris Panullo, the finest players of the contest.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It originally began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to dominate the market for decades. The main reason for its skyrocketing popularity is its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become a signature of the years. Moreover, the final round also plays a big role in this growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many exciting elements that make the game show stand out. The most important of these is its ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

December 27, 2023, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"After “Black Monday” in 1987, sculptor Arturo Di Modica put a statue of one of these in Manhattan to symbolize strength & power."

This question is from the category "Americana." This is not a typical category and is also very broad. It may make things difficult for the contestants.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

The clue and solution for the upcoming round of the game show are:

Clue: After “Black Monday” in 1987, sculptor Arturo Di Modica put a statue of one of these in Manhattan to symbolize strength & power.

Solution: Bull.

After 1987’s Black Monday sent Wall Street into a spiral, Di Modica decided on a sculpture, titled Charging Bull.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ben Hebert, a shipping manager from Chicago, Illinois, Greg Czaja, a cardiologist from San Diego, California and Tammy Groner, a legal assistant from Hamilton, New Jersey.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!