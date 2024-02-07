Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, bringing back another exciting round of the Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition, which is in its quarterfinal stage now. 27 contestants from this stage will fight for 9 spots in the semi-finals and 3 in the finals. Only one will come out as the winner in this contest. All the contestants participating in this tournament are from the previous season. These pre-season competitions can go up to April 2024.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Taylor Clagett, a marketing director originally from Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, will face off against Lisa Sriken, a lawyer from New York, New York, and Justin White, a director of orchestra personnel from Overland Park, Kansas. All three contestants are familiar to those who watched the last season. Lisa Sriken was a fan favorite in her first appearance, but Taylor Clagett may just be the statistically superior one in this round.

Jeopardy! is one of the world's oldest and most renowned game shows. It originally began airing in the early 1960s and has since gathered momentum over the years. Its offbeat format and engaging nature have been the stand-out elements in the many decades of its run. Its incredible final round has been a primary reason for its growing global popularity.

The best thing about the final round of Jeopardy! is that it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

February 7, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Achilles Tatius wrote that it “was like a mountain… at the top of this mountain rose a second sun”"

This question is from the category "Wonders of the Ancient World." History and Geography based topics are usually very common in trivia circles and this is not much different from that.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Achilles Tatius wrote that it “was like a mountain… at the top of this mountain rose a second sun”

Solution: Lighthouse of Alexandria.

The Lighthouse of Alexandria, also known as Pharos of Alexandria, was an ancient lighthouse built by the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Ancient Egypt. It is estimated to be almost 100 meters high.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, February 7, 2024

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming game show round are Justin White, a director of orchestra personnel from Overland Park, Kansas; Lisa Sriken, a lawyer from New York, New York; and Taylor Clagett, a marketing director originally from Chesapeake Beach, Maryland.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

Ghost stories in outer space? More details HERE.