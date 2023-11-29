Today's final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, bringing back the intriguing Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard contest, which wrapped up yet another bracket yesterday.

Today, fans will witness the start of a new battle, with 27 more contestants gearing up for a feisty competition that will ultimately have only one winner. The winner of this bracket (Diamond) will also get a spot at the Tournament of Champions, one of the most coveted competitions in the history of the game show.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television, dating back to the early 1960s. Since then, the game show has managed to bear the storm of changing times and has remained one of the ace television shows to continuously exist.

In fact, it has only grown in stature and fanbase. This can be attributed to the game show's offbeat format, engaging nature, and a great final round.

The final round of the game show is arguably its most important feature. Not only does it have many exciting elements that make it stand out, but also the ability to allow viewer participation.

Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Wednesday, November 29, 2023: Jeopardy! final question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In disarray, it was sold at auction in 1915 to a local Wiltshire man, who would donate it to the British government 3 years later."

This question is from the category "A Bit of Britain."

Wednesday, November 29, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: In disarray, it was sold at auction in 1915 to a local Wiltshire man, who would donate it to the British government 3 years later.

Solution: Stonehenge.

On September 21, 1915, the Stonehenge went up on auction, and British barrister, Cecil Chubb purchased it for £6,600 as a gift for his wife. He later donated it.

Wednesday, November 29, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Rhone Talsma, a product support specialist from Chicago, Illinois, Nell Klugman, a museum educator from Brooklyn, New York, and Henry Baer, a software engineer from San Francisco, California.

All of them have appeared in the game show before and have been formidable in their own right. Rhone Talsma is perhaps the biggest showstopper as she is famous for ending Amy Schneider's humungous streak in 2022.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!