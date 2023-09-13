Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with another fresh episode on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, bringing back the iconic Second Chance Tournament. This episode will once again feature contestants from the 37th season of the show, who will try to give their run a breath of fresh life.

Sadly, it seems that the 40th season has started out much slower than its predecessor, largely because of the WGA strike that is going on in Hollywood right now. It is also quite unclear to many fans how the show has returned for the 40th season.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Matt Wierman, who last appeared on March 8, 2021, will face off against Donna Vorreyer, who previously appeared on April 19, 2021, and Hari Parameswaran, who played the game last on April 28, 2021. All three contestants go back to the same time frame.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most prominent game shows in the history of America. It originally began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to entertain viewers of all ages for decades. Its popularity primarily stems from the offbeat format and engaging nature that make it stand out from other game shows. This has also made the show an important part of the American culture. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a key role in its popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it unique. However, most importantly, the game show allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes in this round. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be quite a challenging procedure, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Wednesday, September 13, 2023: Jeopardy! final question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"On Oct. 26, 1886, he said, “The dream of my life is accomplished… I see the symbol of unity & friendship between 2 nations”"

This question is from the category "artists." A broad and diverse subject, it is not easy to narrow this down. However, many trivia enthusiasts are interested in this topic by default.

Wednesday, September 13, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: On Oct. 26, 1886, he said, “The dream of my life is accomplished… I see the symbol of unity & friendship between 2 nations”

Solution: Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi.

Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi said these famous words in New York City on October 26, 1886, at the opening ceremony unveiling the Statue of Liberty, which remains one of the defining moments in the history of the country.

Wednesday, September 13, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Hari Parameswaran, a hardware engineer from Cupertino, California, Donna Vorreyer, a writer and retired educator from Willowbrook, Illinois, and Matt Wierman, an aerospace engineer from La Palma, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!