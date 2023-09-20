Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, bringing in three new champions for a Second Chance contest, which has been the highlight of the new season since it kicked off. With new contestants yet to arrive, the 40th season kicked off between the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in Hollywood, with an intriguing format.

In the past two days, two champions, Deanna Bolio and Rob Kim, have already reached the final for this week. They will be joined by one contestant from tonight. Meanwhile, in the upcoming round of the game show, Brian Ross, Alex Lamb, and Pam Sung will face off against each other to book a spot for themselves alongside Deanna Bolio and Rob Kim in the next two games, that will take place on Thursday and Friday.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It began in the early 1960s and has since then continued to evolve to accommodate more audiences. Over the years, the show has become an active part of the American culture, entertaining generations of viewers through many seasons and episodes. The game show is renowned for its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have also become a part of its identity. The final round of Jeopardy! is also one of the most popular aspects of the show.

The final round of the game show has many elements that make it stand out. However, more importantly, the game show allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

As this can often be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Wednesday, September 20, 2023: Jeopardy! final question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In 2022 the Dept. of Energy noted “a flawed process” & vacated a 1954 commission’s decision “in the matter of” this man."

This question is from the category "20th Century People." Although not a very common category, the question belongs to the general knowledge genre. However, it is still quite broad and hard to grasp for many.

Wednesday, September 20, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: In 2022 the Dept. of Energy noted “a flawed process” & vacated a 1954 commission’s decision “in the matter of” this man.

Solution: J. Robert Oppenheimer.

One of the most discussed scientists in recent times, primarily because of Christopher Nolan's biopic on him, J. Robert Oppenheimer's security clearance was revoked due to claims of associations with communism in that era.

Wednesday, September 20, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Brian Ross, an attorney from Los Angeles, California, Alex Lamb, a data scientist from Lake Forest, California, and Pam Sung, a physician-scientist from Amherst, New York.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!