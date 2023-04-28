Heardle's new musical puzzle has quite an interesting song that fans of contemporary pop music might be able to guess quickly. Every day, the game drops a new track, asking players to figure out the title using a total of six chances.

Players must note that although there are six chances, each used-up attempt will result in the length of the song increasing. This makes it easier to recognize the track, so the goal should be to figure out the tracks as quickly as possible using the least number of attempts.

Heardle was released as a spinoff of Wordle back in early 2022 and soon went on to become one of the most popular puzzle games on the internet. It was acquired by Spotify in 2022.

However, Spotify recently announced that they’re shutting down the game after May 4, 2023.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, April 28, 2023

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs played in the game every day are among the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade. This might sound like great news for contemporary music lovers, but what’s important to note here is that the game is also quite dynamic and does not just stick to recent tracks.

There have been many instances in the past wherein the game has released classic tracks from the 70s and 80s, like Wonderful Tonight by Eric Clapton, Careless Whisper by George Michael, and many more.

That said, if you’re struggling to crack today’s Heardle puzzle, then check out some of these clues shared by Forbes that could help you guess the track:

This is a funk song.

The single was originally released in 1982.

This song reached number 17 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number seven on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called Get Loose.

The artist is from Philadelphia.

The song was written by Kashif.

If you haven’t yet got the answer, then you may not have heard this song before. So you may scroll down and check out the track.

The track featured in today’s Heardle challenge is Love Come Down by Evelyn ''Champagne'' King.

More details about Love Come Down by Evelyn ''Champagne'' King

Love Come Down was released in July 1982 as part of Evelyn King's album, Get Loose. The song begins with a pleasant keyboard intro, followed by a funky rhythm guitar riff. The track seamlessly incorporates various elements of funk, pop, R&B, and rock.

The song was written by critically acclaimed musician Kashif. It was a commercial success and also received praise from critics, thanks to its production quality and King's vocal performance, among other things. It is now considered by many critics and fans to be one of the most iconic songs of the 80s.

Evelyn ''Champagne'' King rose to fame in the late 70s, thanks to the release of the hit track, Shame. Over the years, she's churned out a number of iconic tracks including Love Come Down, I'm in Love, Your Personal Touch, and Betcha She Don't Love You, to name a few. She's explored a number of genres like R&B, pop, funk, and disco, among more.

