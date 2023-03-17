Heardle’s new musical challenge is out, and if you’re just looking to relax before heading to work, then it’s a great idea to play the game and recharge yourself.

The game’s rules are fairly simple and straightforward: a song is dropped every day at 12 am. However, here’s the tricky part – only the initial few seconds of the song’s intro are released, so players need to be familiar with the song to guess it correctly.

There are six chances available in total, but each time you make a wrong guess, the track’s length increases. So the goal for players is to crack the puzzle as quickly as possible without using up too many of the available chances.

Heardle has become massively popular among both casual listeners and ardent music lovers. It was acquired by Spotify last year and was made available in countries like the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, March 17, 2023

Per the game’s official website, the songs played every day are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This means that if you’re into contemporary pop/hip-hop music, you might find it slightly easier to guess the tracks every day on Heardle since a lot of the songs might be recent ones.

However, Heardle can also release songs from the last century quite often. So it’s very important to not let your guard down while listening to the tracks. You can also get a friend or a family member to sit with you whilst trying to crack the daily puzzles.

With that said, take a look at some interesting clues shared by Forbes that can be of great help:

This is a teen pop and pop-rap song.

This song was originally released in 2014.

It reached number 16 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 80 on the U.K. singles chart.

The artist is from Inglewood, California.

They’re known for their collaborations with will.i.am, Cody Simpson, Cher Lloyd, and Bad Bunny.

If you still don’t remember the track, then check out the song below.

The song played in today’s Heardle challenge is Shower by Becky G.

More details about Shower by Becky G

Shower was released on April 23, 2014, as a single, by Becky G. The song opens with a short melancholic intro, following which Becky G's energetic vocals take over as the track makes a drastic tonal change.

Shower was a commercial hit and has received positive reviews from critics, who praised its frivolous vibe and overall tone, among other things. The song is considered to be one of Becky G's most popular tracks.

Becky G has been in the music scene since 2011 but she garnered mainstream popularity following the release of the song, Shower. She later went on to release more hits, including Lovin' So Hard, Can't Stop Dancin', and Break a Sweat, to name a few.

Over the years, she's received critical acclaim for her vocal prowess, unique artistic vision, and energetic stage performances, among other things. She is considered by many critics and fans to be one of the most exciting hip-hop stars working in the industry today.

Poll : 0 votes