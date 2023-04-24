The latest Heardle challenge is out, and players are desperately trying to get the right answer. Many are already on social media, sharing their scores and answers to today's puzzle. The new Heardle song might sound familiar to fans of contemporary pop music lovers, but casual listeners might still be able to crack it with a couple of attempts.

The game has some interesting rules, similar to Wordle. It releases a new song intro every day and asks players to guess its title. Six chances are available for players to guess. But with each failed guess, the track's length also increases. So it's crucial that players crack the puzzle as quickly as possible using the least number of attempts.

The game, however, is being stopped on May 4, 2023. Earlier, it was acquired by Spotify in July 2022, following which it became available in various countries like the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, April 24, 2023

According to the musical puzzle game’s official website, Heardle releases songs every day that are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. For contemporary pop/hip hop lovers, this is great news, but it’s important to note that the app also drops classics from the previous century very often.

Songs like Wake My Up Before You Go-Go by Wham! and Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana have been featured in Heardle in the recent past. With all that said, if today’s Heardle puzzle seems difficult to guess, then read some of the below-mentioned clues:

The song was released in 2012.

The name of the artist begins with the letter ''I.''

The name of the song begins with the letter ''I.''

If you haven’t guessed the answer yet, then check out the song below.

The track featured in today’s Heardle challenge is It's Time by Imagine Dragons.

More details about It's Time by Imagine Dragons

It's Time was released on February 6, 2012, as part of Imagine Dragons' hit EP, Continued Silence. The song begins with a percussion, following which a catchy riff sets the tone. The lead vocals then take over, further elevating the track to a different level altogether.

It's Time was a commercial success and also garnered massive critical acclaim, with many praising its overall tone, lyrical depth, and production quality, among other things. The song seamlessly blends elements of indie rock and alt rock. It is widely considered to be one of Imagine Dragons' most popular songs.

Imagine Dragons are a popular pop rock band from Las Vegas, Nevada, who rose to fame following the release of their iconic hit single, It's Time, which turned out to be a massive critical and commercial success.

They later went on to release their debut album, Night Visions, which featured some of 21st century's most iconic songs like Demons, Radioactive, and On Top of the World, among many more.

Over the last 9-10 years, the band has acquired a large fan following from around the world and continues to impress critics with their energetic stage performances, unique style of music, and artistic vision. They are considered to be one of the most important musical acts of the 21st century.

