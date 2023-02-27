Heardle’s new musical challenge for the day is out, and today's track might be a tricky one for players to guess. The game drops a new song challenge for players that’ll test their knowledge of pop music. The songs are released in the game every day at 12 am.

The game offers players a total of six chances to guess the correct title. But with each failed attempt, the intro’s length increases, making it easier to recognize the song.

Even if you’re familiar with the track, the opening few seconds might not be enough to make the right guess in the first couple of attempts. So it’s important to first carefully listen to the intro before using up any of your available chances.

Heardle was bought by Spotify back in 2022, following which it was made available in Australia, the US, New Zealand, the UK, Canada, and Ireland. It is now regarded as one of the most popular browser-based games. It can also help to refresh and relax your mind after a long and hectic day at work.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, February 27, 2023

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs played in the game are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. But it’s important to note that these may also include acclaimed tracks from the 20th century by iconic artists like Eric Clapton, Nirvana, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, to name a few. So, the game is perfect for those with a diverse taste in music.

That said, here are some clues shared by Forbes pertaining to the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge that you can check out in case you’re yet to figure out the track:

This is a pop rock song.

This song was originally released in 1977.

It reached number three on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 32 on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called Rumours.

Other singles from the album include Go Your Own Way and Dreams.

The group formed in London.

If you still haven’t guessed it, then keep scrolling down for the answer below.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Don't Stop by Fleetwood Mac.

More details about Don't Stop by Fleetwood Mac

Don't Stop was released on April 1, 1977, as part of Fleetwood Mac's critically acclaimed album, Rumours. The song opens with a soothing piano riff, following which the drums kick in.

The track wonderfully blends elements of pop and rock music and fans of both genres would certainly enjoy it. The track was a commercial hit and received massive praise from critics, thanks to its production and overall tone.

Fleetwood Mac was formed in the late '60s and rose to fame with hit songs like Albatross, Man of the World, and more. Over the years, they've churned out some of the most iconic tracks of the rock era like Dreams, Tusk, and The Chain, to name a few.

They've achieved significant commercial success during their heyday and have garnered a massive fan following from across the globe. They are regarded as one of the most influential bands of the rock era.

Poll : 0 votes