Heardle drops a new song challenge every day for music lovers from around the world. It’s an engaging and highly entertaining game that tests the knowledge of every pop music lover, whilst also proving to be a wonderful platform that exposes players to several new artists and songs they’ve probably never heard before.

The track for the day is released on the app at 12 am every day. The rules are quite similar to Wordle, of which Heardle is a spinoff. There are six chances to guess the tracks, but every wrong attempt increases the length of the song.

So it’s important for players to carefully listen to the song’s opening few seconds and then figure out the track before using up too many chances that could affect your Heardle score.

Heardle enjoys massive popularity among both ardent music lovers and casual listeners. If you’re a fan of Wordle, you can check out this interesting variation of the word puzzle game.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, March 6, 2023

Heardle shares songs from a wide range of genres and eras, catering to music lovers with a wide range of tastes. But players must note that the songs featured in the game are among the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. So there’s a chance that fans of contemporary music might have a certain edge over classic rock lovers or casual listeners.

If you haven’t yet figured out the song for the day, ask a friend or a family member to sit with you. If not, check out the clues mentioned below:

The song was released in 2008.

The artist performed at Michael Jackson's Memorial Service in 2009.

The song is from an album named Spotlight.

The songwriters are Mikkel S. Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, and Shaffer Smith

The track received two Grammy nominations back in 2009.

Still no help? Then maybe today’s the first time you’re hearing this track. In which case, you can check out the answer below.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Spotlight by Jennifer Hudson.

More details about Spotlight by Jennifer Hudson

Spotlight was released on June 10, 2008, as part of Jennifer Hudson's eponymous debut album. The song has a very catchy hook and is sure to remind fans of some of Michael Jackson's classics. It blends elements of classic R&B and pop.

Spotlight was a commercial success and garnered highly positive reviews from fans and critics, who praised the track's energy and overall tone, among various other things. It is considered by many fans to be one of Hudson's best tracks.

Jennifer Hudson garnered popularity in 2004 after appearing as a finalist in American Idol season 3. She later went on to release her eponymous debut album, which featured several catchy songs like If This Isn't Love, Giving Myself, Spotlight, and I'm His Only Woman, to name a few.

Over the years, Hudson has received widespread critical acclaim for her highly distinctive artistic vision and singing prowess, among numerous other things. She enjoys a massive fan following around the world.

Hudson is regarded by numerous critics and contemporary musicians as one of the most influential pop stars working in the industry today.

Poll : 0 votes