Heardle is an exciting musical puzzle game that caters majorly to pop music lovers from around the world. It is a spin-off of Wordle and both games are quite similar in terms of their concept. In Wordle, players are required to guess five-letter words using a total of six attempts.

In Heardle, they need to listen to the intro of a famous song and figure out its title along with the artist. If you guess incorrectly on your first attempt, worry not - the game gives you five more chances.

But it's important to note that every time you get the wrong answer, the track's length keeps on increasing. So your objective should be to crack the puzzle as quickly as you can, using as few attempts as possible.

Recently, in disappointing news for fans, Spotify recently announced that it is planning to shut down the beloved musical puzzle after May 4, 2023. The game has enjoyed massive popularity over the last year and was acquired by Spotify in July 2022.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, May 1, 2023

As per Heardle's official website, the songs released every day in the game are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This arguably gives a considerable advantage to modern pop music lovers who follow artists like The Weekend and Billie Eilish.

But fans of veteran artists like Elton John and Madonna shouldn't be worried, since Heardle also shares classics from the past every now and then, extensively testing the player's musical knowledge.

If you don't remember today's Heardle song name, then type the artist's name onto the search box and see if the title pops up. If not, check out the clues below:

The song was released in the year 1986.

The song blends elements of hard rock and glam metal.

The name of the band begins with the letter ''E.''

Still got it wrong? Well, in that case, scroll done to find out the answer and enjoy the song.

Today's Heardle challenge answer is The Final Countdown by Europe.

More details about The Final Countdown by Europe

The Final Countdown was released on February 14, 1986, as part of Europe's eponymous album. The track begins with a famous synth intro that wonderfully captures its tone. It incorporates various elements of hard rock and glam metal. Fans of '80s rock would certainly enjoy the track.

The Final Countdown was a commercial hit and impressed critics, thanks to its anthemic style, production quality, and intricate guitar work, among many other things. It is widely considered to be one of the most iconic rock songs of the '80s.

Europe is a Swedish hard rock band formed in the late '70s. They rose to fame following the success of a TV program called Swedish Rock Championships. Over the years, the band has churned out several iconic tracks like The Final Countdown, Rock the Night, and I'll Cry for You, to name a few.

They've garnered high praise from critics and enjoy a significant fan following among rock music lovers even today. Europe is widely regarded as one of the most influential rock bands of the '80s.

