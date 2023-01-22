Every day, Heardle challenges players by releasing a new song’s intro and asking them to guess the title of the track based on its opening seconds. Even if you’ve heard the song a few times before, guessing it might be tricky considering only the starting bits of the intro are played.

There are six attempts available for players to guess. But what’s important to note here is that every used attempt will lead to the length of the song increasing. So to make sure your Heardle winning streak remains intact, it’s imperative that you guess the song in the first couple of attempts at least.

The game has garnered significant popularity in recent times, with many players taking to social media to share their Heardle scores and discuss the songs released on the app. It can also help one relax after a hectic day at the office.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, January 22, 2023

Heardle’s official website states that it releases songs that are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. That may seem like bad news for classic rock lovers or metalheads, but do not give up just yet!

The game often shares classics from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, so fans of iconic artists and bands like Metallica, Kiss, and David Bowie still have a good chance of maintaining an impressive winning streak in the game.

With that said, if today’s Heardle song is giving you a massive headache, then check out some of the clues shared by Fortnite Insider and see if you can remember the song:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2017.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is R&B/Soul, Alternative/Indie.

Hint 3: Single by Steve Lacy.

Hint 4: Length – 2: 53.

Hint 5: Two words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''D.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, Steve Lacy’s Demo.

If the clues are of no help, then maybe this is the first time you’re hearing this song. In that case, better luck next time, and sit back and enjoy this classic track!

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Dark Red by Steve Lacy.

More details about Dark Red by Steve Lacy

Dark Red was released in 2017 as part of Steve Lacy's debut EP, titled Steve Lacy's Demo. The song begins with a memorable drum intro that sets the track's tone and tempo before Lacy's richly expressive vocals take over. The song became a viral sensation and also received high praise from critics, who praised its overall tone, lyrics, and Lacy's vocals, among other things.

Steve Lacy garnered mainstream fame thanks to his work with the popular R&B band called The Internet, wherein he was the guitarist. His eponymous EP was a commercial success and also garnered mostly positive reviews from critics. It features tracks like Thangs and Looks, apart from Dark Red.

Over the last few years, Lacy has achieved massive critical acclaim for his distinctive style and vision as an artist, and his unique style of music that blends various elements of funk, alternate R&B, and neo soul.

