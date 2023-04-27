The daily Heardle musical challenges help test your knowledge of pop music as well as your listening skills. The game, which is a spinoff of Wordle, is quite similar to the beloved word puzzle game and requires players to guess the answer using a total of six attempts.

The major difference here is that in Heardle, players need to guess the names of songs instead of words. The opening bits of a famous song’s intro are played every day in the game, using which the player needs to figure out its title. With every failed chance, the song reveals itself further, which makes it easier for players to recognize the track.

So it’s imperative that players get the song right within the first few attempts. The game enjoys a huge fan following around the world. It was bought by Spotify in July 2022. However, the game will no longer be available to play after May 4.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, April 27, 2023

The game’s official website mentions that the songs featured every day are among the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. So if you’re a contemporary pop music lover who enjoys songs by Lady Gaga, the Weeknd, or Taylor Swift, you may have an edge over others as most of the songs played in Heardle might be recent ones from the last decade or post-2000s.

But the game also mixes its catalog very often by throwing in some classics from the previous century. That said, if today’s Heardle song has got you scratching your head, then check out some of these interesting clues shared by Forbes:

This is an indie rock and pop rock song.

The single was originally released in 2017.

This song reached number 11 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart and number 60 on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called Where the Shadow Ends.

The artist is from Liverpool, England.

The song became a sleeper hit in 2020 after it went viral on TikTok.

Still no luck? Then find out the answer below.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Someone to You by Banners.

More details about Someone to You by Banners

Someone to You was released on June 9, 2017, as part of Banners' hit EP, Empires on Fire. The song opens with an electric guitar, following which the lead vocals take over.

The track incorporates various elements of rock, pop, and indie music. Someone to You was a massive commercial success and also garnered high praise from critics and fans. It is regarded as one of Banners' most beloved tracks.

Banners is a popular musician from Liverpool, UK, who garnered popularity in the late 2010s. His hit debut studio album, titled Where the Shadow Ends, also turned out to be a hit. Some of his most popular tracks include Someone to You, Shine a Light, Back When We Had Nothing, and Start a Riot, to name a few.

He's garnered significant popularity over the years and enjoys a strong fan following. Banners is regarded as one of the most exciting pop stars working in the industry today.

