The new Heardle challenge is an interesting song, and ardent fans of contemporary music might have already guessed it. Fans of classic rock or casual listeners, however, might take some time, but the track isn’t extremely difficult to guess if you have a basic knowledge of modern-day pop music.

The game is quite entertaining and is thematically similar to the original word puzzle, Wordle, of which it’s a spinoff. It gives players a total of six chances to guess the track. Although you have six attempts, each failed attempt increases the length of the track.

So the important thing for players is to make sure they don’t waste any chances and use them very carefully. The game has become massively popular among music connoisseurs as well as casual listeners. The audio streaming giant Spotify acquired the musical puzzle game back in July 2022.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, April 6, 2023

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs featured in the game are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This naturally gives a slight edge to people who follow contemporary musicians’ works, but it doesn’t mean that casual listeners or classic rock lovers will find it hard every day to guess the songs, since a lot of the tracks played in the app could also be classics from the last century.

So it’s important that you carefully listen to the opening few seconds of the track daily before using up too many chances. That said, if you think you haven’t heard today’s Heardle song, then here are some clues that you can check out:

The song was released in June 2016.

The name of the artist begins with the letter ''R.''

The artist's stylized name has a $ symbol in it.

The popular intro of the song has been used in two Quentin Tarantino movies, Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Death Proof.

The track also features vocals from two other popular American rappers.

If the track still sounds unfamiliar, then go ahead and check out the answer below.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Chill Bill by Rob $tone feat. J. Davis and Spooks.

More details about Chill Bill by Rob $tone feat. J. Davis and Spooks

Chill Bill was released on June 17, 2016, as a single by Rob $tone. The track also features vocals from noted rappers J. Davis and Spooks. The song opens with a memorable whistling intro that wonderfully sets the tone of the track.

The track incorporates various elements of pop, hip hop, and rap. It became a massive commercial success and also received high praise from fans and critics. It is considered to be one of the most popular tracks of the last decade.

Rob $tone is a popular rapper from San Diego, California, who garnered fame following the release of the hit song, Chill Bill. He's released two studio albums, namely Don't Wait for it and Stone Cold, apart from four mixtapes. He's received critical acclaim for his rapping and unique style of music, among other things. His music blends elements of reggae, hip hop, and R&B.

