For fans of Heardle, it has almost become a routine to wait for the new challenge every day and guess the day’s track before heading to work. The app releases a new song every day at midnight, and the goal for players is to listen to it and guess its title and artist.

Now, the game can be quite tricky as it isn’t as easy as it sounds. Only the opening few seconds of the track are played, which means that players need to be extremely familiar with the song to guess it correctly.

While there are six attempts available, it’s recommended that you try and minimize the use of multiple attempts since that can affect your score and winning streak in the game.

Fans of Wordle can also try this game out since they’re both conceptually similar and equally entertaining. Both are amongst the most popular browser-based games.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, February 2, 2023

The songs that the app puts out every day are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This could mean that if you’re an ardent fan of contemporary pop music, you may have a certain edge over others because a majority of the songs featured in the app were released post-2010s.

But that does not mean only modern-day music lovers can maintain a good winning streak in Heardle. The game also releases classics from 80s very often, a recent example being Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac.

With that said, if you haven’t yet cracked today’s Heardle challenge, then carefully read some of these clues shared by Fortnite Insider:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1978.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Rock, Blues rock, Folk.

Hint 3: Single by Dire Straits.

Hint 4: Length – 5:47.

Hint 5: Three words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''S.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, Dire Straits.

If you still haven’t guessed today's classic rock number, then look for the answer below.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Sultans of Swing by Dire Straits.

More details about Sultans of Swing by Dire Straits

Sultans of Swing was released in the US in January 1979 and was included in Dire Strait's eponymous debut album. The song almost has an Arabic vibe but also blends classic blues and rock elements to create a unique experience.

It has two memorable guitar solos played by Mark Knopfler. The song was a commercial success and also garnered high praise from critics. It is now widely considered to be one of the greatest classic rock tracks of all time.

Dire Straits garnered mainstream popularity in 1978, thanks to their hit song, Sultans of Swing. They later went on to release several acclaimed songs like Brothers in Arms, Twistin by the Pool, and Money for Nothing, to name a few.

The band's unique style of music blends a number of elements from various genres and subgenres, including blues rock, folk rock, and country rock. They have achieved massive commercial success over the years and are regarded as one of the most significant British rock acts of the 20th century.

