The new Heardle track is out on the app and players have been trying their best to retain their winning streak in the game. The game can be quite tricky even for the most ardent pop music lovers, considering it only shares the opening few seconds of a pop song’s intro. So unless you’ve heard the song several times before, you may find it difficult to guess the track.

But like Wordle, it also offers a total of six chances to crack the puzzle. However, the more attempts you use, the more the song reveals itself, making it easier to guess the track. So the objective for the players should be to try and figure out the songs as quickly as possible without using up too many chances that could affect their score.

The game enjoys a significant fan following around the world and is considered to be one of the most popular browser-based games on the internet along with Wordle.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, March 16, 2023

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs played in the game every day are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. While this might seem like bad news to fans of classic rock lovers, it’s important to note that the game does offer a fair chance to everyone.

There have been several instances in the past wherein Heardle has released intros of revered classics from the rock era. So the only thing players need to do is listen to the tracks every day with an open mind.

That said, here are some clues shared by Forbes that might help you figure out today’s Heardle puzzle if it sounds unfamiliar:

This is a pop rock and soft rock song.

This song was originally released in 1987.

It reached number four on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number five on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called Tango in the Night.

The artist is from London.

Other singles from the album include Big Love, Seven Wonders, and Everywhere.

Still haven’t cracked it? Then find the answer below.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Little Lies by Fleetwood Mac.

More details about Little Lies by Fleetwood Mac

Little Lies was released in August 1987 as part of Fleetwood Mac's acclaimed album, Tango in the Night. The song opens with an evocative intro that beautifully sets the tone, following which the lead vocals take over.

Little Lies was a commercial success and garnered widespread critical acclaim, thanks to its production quality, lyrics, and overall tone, among other things. It is regarded as one of Fleetwood Mac's best tracks from the 80s.

Fleetwood Mac garnered mainstream popularity in the 70s, thanks to the release of many of their hit songs like Dreams, You Make Loving Fun, and The Chain, to name a few.

Over the years, the band has garnered significant critical acclaim for their distinctive sound, stage performances, and songwriting. They enjoy a massive fan following around the world.

Fleetwood Mac is also one of the most commercially successful rock bands of all time. They continue to influence a wide range of contemporary artists.

