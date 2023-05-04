The new Heardle challenge for the day is here, and ardent music lovers from around the world have been trying their best to figure out the name of today's song. Contemporary music lovers might find it slightly easier, but one needs to listen carefully to the intro to guess it correctly within the first few attempts.

The game is quite similar to Wordle and fans of the word puzzle will certainly enjoy it. A new song is played every day and players need to figure out the title of the track based on the song's opening few seconds. While this might be a bit difficult, players do have a total of six chances that they can use.

However, with each used-up chance, the length of the track increases, making it easier to crack the puzzle. You can also get a friend or a family member to sit with you if you haven't yet figured out today's Heardle song.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, May 4, 2023

According to the game's official website, the songs shared as musical challenges every day are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. So if you love listening to modern-day pop music, then you have a very good chance of maintaining an impressive Heardle score daily as a lot of the tracks played in the game could be recent ones.

But make sure you don’t let your guard down as the game can also drop classics from the years gone by. With all that said, scroll down to check out some of the clues shared by Forbes related to today’s Heardle song if you haven’t yet cracked the puzzle.

This is a jazz and big band song.

The single was originally released in 1980.

This song reached number 32 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and number 59 on the U.K. singles chart.

It appears on an album called Trilogy: Past Present Future.

The artist was from Hoboken, New Jersey.

Liza Minnelli originally recorded the song.

It’s the theme to an eponymous 1977 Martin Scorsese film.

Still haven’t found the answer? Then listen to the track below.

The song played in today’s Heardle challenge is Theme From New York, New York by Frank Sinatra.

More details about Theme From New York, New York by Frank Sinatra

Theme From New York, New York was released in April 1980 as part of Frank Sinatra's Trilogy: Past Present Future album. Originally composed by John Kander with the lyrics penned by Fred Ebb, the song was performed by Liza Minnelli.

The Frank Sinatra version begins with a memorable intro that perfectly sets the tone for the track. It's a classic jazz number that fans of the genre would absolutely love and Sinatra's vocals further elevated the song to a different level altogether.

Theme From New York, New York was a commercial success and also garnered high praise from critics, who loved its overall tone and sophistication. The song is now widely regarded as a jazz classic by several critics, fans, and musicians.

Frank Sinatra was an iconic actor and singer who dominated pop culture throughout the 40s, 50s, and 60s. He released his debut album, The Voice of Frank Sinatra, in 1946, and it turned out to be a commercial success.

Over the years, Sinatra has churned out a number of iconic albums like In the Wee Small Hours, Come Fly With Me, and Songs for Swingin' Lovers!, to name a few. He is regarded as one of the biggest pop culture icons of the 20th century and one of the greatest singers of all time.

