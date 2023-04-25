Heardle’s new musical challenges test the player’s knowledge of pop music like no other game. It drops a new song every day and asks the player to figure out the name of the track based on its opening few seconds. So it goes without saying that the player needs to have a basic knowledge of pop music to be able to crack the puzzle.

If you fail the first attempt, there are five more attempts available, but what’s important to understand is that every time you use up an attempt, it leads to the length of the song increasing, which could affect your total Heardle score.

The game was released as a spinoff of Wordle back in early 2022 and has garnered massive popularity over the last year. It was soon acquired by Spotify in July 2022, following which it became available in the US, the UK, Australia, Ireland, Canada, and New Zealand.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs played in the game every day are amongst the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This means that if you follow the works of new age pop stars, then you have an advantage over casual listeners and classic rock lovers, since a lot of the songs featured in the game could be recent ones.

If you’re not sure of the track played in Heardle today, then ask a friend or a family member to sit with you and figure out the track. In case you are still unable to crack the answer, then check out some of these clues shared by Forbes:

This is an electropop and industrial song.

The single was originally released in 2018.

This song reached number 41 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 60 on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The artist is from Los Angeles.

Other singles from the Grammy-winning album include Bad Guy and When the Party's Over.

Since the above-mentioned clues seem pretty straightforward, you’d have probably already guessed the track by now if you’ve heard it before. If not, find out the answer below.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is you should see me in a crown by Billie Eilish.

More details about you should see me in a crown by Billie Eilish

You should see me in a crown was originally released in February 2018 as part of Billie Eilish's acclaimed album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The song begins with Eilish's vocals that beautifully set the tone, following which the rest of the instruments kick in.

The track incorporates various elements of pop and electronic music. It was a commercial hit and received immense critical acclaim, thanks to its distinctive tone and Eilish's vocal performance, among numerous other things.

Billie Eilish rose to prominence following the release of her hit song, Ocean Eyes. She later went on to put out her debut EP, Don't Smile At Me, and her first-ever studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Eilish is currently regarded as one of the most influential pop stars of the modern era.

