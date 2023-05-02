The answer to the new Heardle challenge is out, and as usual, it's a song that contemporary music lovers might be able to identify very quickly. Several fans have already been flocking to social media to discuss today's clues and answer.

Every day, Heardle puts out a new song, asking fans to guess its title based on the opening few seconds of its intro. Similar to Wordle, a total of six chances are available for players to crack the puzzle. But what's important to note here is that with every failed chance, the length of the song increases, making it easier to figure out the song.

The game was released in early 2022 as a spin-off of Wordle and has garnered massive popularity within a short span of time. It was later bought by the audio streaming giant, Spotify. It is one of the many variations of Wordle, along with Quordle, Octordle, and many more.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

As per Heardle's official website, the songs played in the game daily are amongst the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade. So if you’re a fan of modern-day pop icons like Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, or Billie Eilish, you might enjoy an advantage over casual listeners, since a lot of the songs are expected to be recent ones from the 21st century.

However, it is to be noted that the game has, in the past, put out tracks from legendary singers like Elton John and George Michael. With all that said, if you’re not sure of the title of today’s Heardle track, then check out some of the below-mentioned clues shared by Forbes:

This is a reggae-pop song.

The single was originally released in 2019.

This song reached number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and number five on the U.K. singles chart.

It appears on an album called Jordi.

The artist is from Los Angeles.

The artist’s other hits include She Will Be Loved and Moves Like Jagger.

Still haven’t figured out the name of the song? Then keep scrolling down for the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Memories by Maroon 5.

More details about Memories by Maroon 5

Memories was released on September 20, 2019, as part of Maroon 5's acclaimed album, Jordi. The song begins with a catchy guitar intro that perfectly sets the tone for the track, following which Adam Levine's emotional vocals take over, elevating the track to a different level altogether.

Memories was a massive commercial success, but critics weren't too enthusiastic about the track, with many slamming its lyrics and overall tone. However, it continues to enjoy massive popularity among fans of the band even today.

Maroon 5 rose to fame following the release of their hit album, Songs About Jane, which contained many memorable tracks like She Will Be Loved, Harder to Breathe, Sunday Morning, and Through With You, to name a few. Over the years, the band has garnered a strong fan following from around the world and is often rated by critics as one of the finest contemporary pop bands.

Poll : 0 votes