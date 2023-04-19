Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The new Heardle challenge will certainly seem interesting to fans of contemporary pop music. Although the intro might sound a little unfamiliar or vague if you haven’t heard the song multiple times before, with a bit of effort, you can easily guess the answer.

As fans must be aware, Heardle offers a total of six chances to guess the song. However, it is recommended that players try and minimize the number of attempts they use to crack the answer, since with every failed chance, the length of the track keeps on increasing, making it easier to figure out the title of the song.

Heardle rose to popularity last year after it was released as one of the numerous spinoffs of the iconic word puzzle game, Wordle. It continues to remain widely popular among ardent music lovers as well as casual listeners. However, the game will not be available to play after May 4, 2023, as Spotify, who acquired it last year, has now decided to shut it down.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs featured in the game are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. While this may sound like great news to contemporary pop music fans, it’s important to note that the game can also prove to be quite challenging for them since it often puts out critically acclaimed songs from the '90s, '80s, or even '70s. So. it’s important to play with an open mind.

With all that said, if you still haven’t cracked today’s Heardle puzzle, then here are some clues shared by Forbes that you must check out:

This is an R&B song.

The single was originally released in 2007.

This song reached number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number eight on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called Exclusive.

The artist is from Tappahannock, Virginia.

They’re also known as C. Sizzle, Breezy and CB.

Still haven’t got the correct answer? In that case, scroll down and enjoy the track!

The track featured in today’s Heardle challenge is With You by Chris Brown.

More details about With You by Chris Brown

With You was released on December 4, 2007, as part of Chris Brown's critically acclaimed album, Exclusive. The song opens with an acoustic guitar intro, following which Brown's lead vocals take over and the rest of the instruments kick in.

The track incorporates various elements of R&B and pop. It was a commercial success and also received critical acclaim, with many critics praising its pleasant and warm tone as well as Brown's expressive vocals.

Chris Brown rose to fame in the mid-2000s, following the release of his hit eponymous debut studio album, which contained catchy tracks like Yo (Excuse Me Miss), Ya Man Ain't Me, Poppin', and Ain't No Way (You Won't Love Me), to name a few.

Brown has garnered high praise for his distinctive style of music, artistic vision, and energetic stage performances. Some of his biggest musical influences include Michael Jackson, Tupac, and Marvin Gaye. Chris Brown is widely regarded as one of the most influential pop stars of the 21st century.

