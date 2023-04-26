Heardle is an entertaining musical puzzle that fans of pop music would certainly enjoy. The only prerequisite to playing the game is that you need to have a decent knowledge of pop music, both classics as well as contemporary. The game was released in early 2022 as a spinoff of the popular word puzzle game Wordle, and both games share thematic and conceptual similarities.

In Heardle, players are required to listen to the intro of a popular song and then guess its title and artist. Only the opening few seconds of the intro are played, so guessing can be a lot trickier than you’d think.

Six attempts are available for players to use, but with every used chance, the song’s length keeps on increasing, making it easier for players to figure out the track. Heardle has become one of the most popular browser-based games in recent years.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

According to Heardle’s official website, fans can expect most of the songs featured in the game every day to be part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, meaning contemporary music lovers have an edge over casual listeners or blues/rock lovers.

However, what’s important to understand here is that Heardle is also known to be quite dynamic and offers a fair chance to people with a diverse taste in music, often putting out songs from the '70s and '80s.

Therefore, it’s important to not let your guard down and listen to the intros with an open mind. With all that said, here are some clues shared by Forbes that can help you nail down today’s Heardle song:

This is an emo rap song.

The single was originally released in 2018.

This song reached number 41 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 53 on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called Goodbye & Good Riddance.

The artist was from Chicago.

This was their debut single.

Their other hits include Robbery and Armed and Dangerous.

If you haven’t yet figured out the song, then keep scrolling down and check out the answer below.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is All Girls Are The Same by Juice Wrld.

More details about All Girls Are The Same by Juice Wrld

All Girls are the Same was released on April 13, 2018, as part of Juice Wrld's hit album, Goodbye & Good Riddance. The track begins with a soothing intro, following which the lead vocals take over.

The song belongs to the emo rap genre. It was a massive commercial hit and also garnered high praise from critics. It is regarded as one of Juice Wrld's most popular tracks.

Juice Wrld was a popular and critically acclaimed rapper who garnered mainstream popularity during the mid-2010s, thanks to the release of many of his hit songs like Lucid Dreams, Armed and Dangerous, and Lean Wit Me, to name a few.

Juice Wrld was a favorite among critics, thanks to his distinctive artistic vision and vocal style. Some of his biggest musical influences were Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Chief Keef, among many others.

