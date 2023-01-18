Heardle can be quite an addictive game once you get the hang of it. Conceptually, the game is quite simple as it is a musical puzzle that requires players to guess the name of a song based on the initial few seconds of its intro.

However, since only the opening parts of the intros are played, guessing might be more difficult than you think. Players can use a total of up to six chances to arrive at the correct answer before losing their winning streak. Having said that, it must be noted that with every failed attempt, the length of the played clip increases further, so players must aim to figure out the song as quickly as possible without wasting too many chances.

The game was released in March 2022 as a spinoff of Wordle and has since garnered widespread popularity among both music lovers and casual listeners.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Per the game’s official website, the songs picked for the puzzle are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, which makes the daily challenge slightly easier if you keep track of modern-day artists.

However, even if you are not too familiar with the work of contemporary artists, there’s still nothing to worry about as the game often drops classics from the last century. Some examples include I Was Made for Lovin’ You by Kiss, I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor, and many more.

That said, if today’s Heardle puzzle sounds unfamiliar and you do not want to use up too many attempts, then pause for a few minutes and go through the below-mentioned clues shared by Fortnite insider:

The song was released in 2018.

The song’s genre is alternative/indie.

Single by Imagine Dragons.

Length – 4:20.

Two words in the song title.

Begins with the letter ''B.''

The song is in the album, Origins.

If the clues are still of no help, then you’ve probably never heard this track before, in which case you can listen to it below. Better luck for tomorrow’s Heardle challenge!

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Bad Liar by Imagine Dragons.

More details about Bad Liar by Imagine Dragons

Bad Liar was released on November 6, 2018, as part of Imagine Dragons' hit album, titled Origins. The song begins with a serene intro that defines the tone of the track. The lyrics are quite poignant and talk about the pain of being separated from your loved one.

The song was a huge commercial hit and also garnered massive critical acclaim, with numerous critics praising its production, mellow tone, and lyrics.

Imagine Dragons is widely regarded as one of the most popular bands of the 21st century. Their songs incorporate various elements of pop, rock, and electropop, among various other genres. Some of their biggest hits include Thunder, Whatever It Takes, and Natural, to name a few.

Over the years, the band has received widespread critical acclaim for their unique style of music, songwriting, and live performances. They are also among the most commercially successful artists of the 21st century.

